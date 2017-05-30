Emilie Guo sparks Jericho girls to Long Island golf championship

A huge push on the back nine by Jericho’s girls golfers earned the team its first Long Island golf championship.

Just a single stroke separated Jericho and Sayville at the turn, before the Jayhawks surged on the back nine to win, 441-485, Tuesday afternoon at Bethpage Green. Emilie Guo shot an 82 to lead Jericho, which had a team score of 238 after nine holes, before posting a 203 on the back.

“It just shows that we are strong in general,” said Guo, who shot a 3-over 38 on the back nine after shooting an 8-over 44 on the front. “Sometimes when you play poorly, you want to give up, but we’re able to fight through that tough mental state. As a team, that’s what makes us special.”

“When we made the turn, they gave each other a little pep talk and they pulled themselves up,” coach Steve Bromberg said. “They earned this one today. They’re all fighters and they’ve been that way since I’ve known them.”

Morgan Yi shot an 87 and Karen Xu shot an 88 for Jericho, while Guo’s younger sister Lauren and Yi’s younger sister Kathryn both shot a 92 to round out the scoring. Xu shot a 40 on the back nine, where both Yi sisters shot a 41 and Lauren Guo had a 43.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“We rely on each other to cheer each other up and keep on pushing each other to do our best,” Morgan Yi said. “We’re a close-knit team and that really helps.”

Ceili Howland shot an 84 for Sayville, which won its second straight county title and went undefeated in league play this season.

“This feels great, especially after last year,” Morgan Yi said, in reference to last season’s county tournament when Jericho tied for first in the county but Syosset earned Nassau’s berth in the Long Island championship by virtue of a tiebreaker. “That made us more determined and we just practiced harder.”

The results were evident, as Jericho went undefeated in conference play this season and earned the team’s first outright county championship earlier this month.

“I started on this team when I was in seventh grade, and we weren’t a championship team,” Emilie Guo said. “To be able to stick with these girls throughout the years and watch us a grow as a team and make it here, it’s a great feeling.”