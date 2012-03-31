Hirsh looks to lead Lynbrook boys golf

NASSAU

Lynbrook returns five starters from last year's Conference I championship team that finished the season 12-0. The team will be led by two-time state qualifier Matt Hirsh. Fellow senior Luke Reilly and juniors Dean Sisun and Michael Pearlsal will provide veteran leadership. Sophomore Anthony Rodriguez is also expected to have a good season.

Hewlett provides the biggest competition to Lynbrook, and the team is looking to improve on last year's second-place finish and reclaim the conference championship it won in 2010. Senior Austin Huth leads the way and is one of the county's top players. Sophomore Michael Kreisman and junior Jason Brodsky, who is in his first year on the team, will add some depth.

Syosset will look to contend for a county title as 10 of 11 players return from a team that finished third in the county tournament. Sophomores Matt Csillag and Willis Huynh return to lead the team after they both qualified for states last year.

Even though Farmingdale competes in the fall, the Dalers are the most dangerous team when the county championships come around. Sophomore Matt Lowe returns as one of the top golfers on Long Island after winning his second straight Nassau individual title and the state Federation championship.

SUFFOLK

This season will be a rebuilding year for Kings Park, as the team is welcoming seven newcomers. After winning the League II championship in 2009 and 2010, Kings Park finished second in the league last year with a 9-3 record. Senior Steve Wibben will lead the team along with junior Matt Hyne. Senior Christian Cardillo will move into the starting lineup for the first time in his career.

Deer Park will also be a strong contender in Suffolk.

Teams that compete in the fall that will contend for the county championship are East Hampton, which won last year's Long Island championship, Bay Shore and Sayville.

CHSAA

With six returning players from last year's second-place team, St. Anthony's is looking to compete for first this year. Seniors Andrew Valente and Chris Sabonos and junior John Schob are the team's top players. First-year coach Alex Conlon said he believes freshman Kyle Cunningham could have a great season.

Junior Mark Reilly returns to lead St. John the Baptist and he is one of the top golfers in the league. Reilly has only lost one match in his high school career and is already committed to golf for the University of Richmond. Senior Chris Rowlinson will also provide some veteran leadership and help the team try to improve on last year's third-place finish.

Four-time defending champion Chaminade will be dealing with the graduation of individual league champion John Reali. Senior Jack Williams will lead the team after placing fourth in the state championships last year. Fellow seniors John Derdack and Luke Kaskovolis will also be important to the team's success.

Holy Trinity is also looking to be competitive with six of seven players returning. The team will be led by state qualifiers Chris Lambrou, Andrew Rauch and Steven Plezia.