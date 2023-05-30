Caylin Wong leads Great Neck District to LI girls golf championship

Everyone knows that practice makes perfect.

But the Great Neck District girls golfers argue that rings true in the game of golf more than any other sport.

“When everyone would leave after their practice round was over, we would all continue playing until we were told to leave,” Lia Huang said. “I think we played the 18th hole four more times.”

“It was dark outside and really cold, but we kept playing,” Tiffany Liu added. “We wanted to be as close to perfect as we could.”

Their practice made par-fect on Tuesday at Bethpage Green as Great Neck District defeated Sachem, 415-452, to clinch its third consecutive Long Island championship title. Freshman Caylin Wong led with a 2-over-par 73.

“We all have a lot of grit and worked really hard to get to this point,” said Huang, who shot a 5-over-par 76.

“This year, the team has been the closest it’s ever been,” said Sophia Leong, who shot a 90. “I think that’s really helped us. We all motivate each other to be the best we can be.”

Great Neck (7-3) was also helped by Liu (83) and sisters Isabella (93) and Alexandra Keilbach (110).

Sachem posted its best scores of the season Tuesday after the team won its first county title in program history, improving its county championship score by 12 strokes. Sophomore Vanessa Fieschel led Sachem (12-0) with a 15-over-par 86.

“It already felt like a great accomplishment just to be able to come here and compete,” said senior Ally Karkota, who shot a 17-over 88. “We went undefeated, won counties, and now coming here . . . We’re all proud of what we’ve been able to do this season.”

Great Neck District and Sachem will represent their respective sections in the state team championship at Edison Golf Club in Rexford June 3-5.