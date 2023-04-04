Newsday's Top 10 girls golfers for spring 2023

Newsday takes its annual look at the top Long Island high school girls golfers heading into the spring season, listed in alphabetical order.

Renna Chang, Jericho, So.

Chang shot a 12-over 156 and tied for fifth in last year’s state tournament. Chang was the Nassau individual champion as an eighth-grader.

Madison Chen, Manhasset, Fr.

Chen finished fourth in the Nassau tournament with a 10-over 152 and placed ninth at 159 in last year’s state tournament.

Ella Coady, Southampton, Sr.

Coady, the 2021 individual Suffolk champion, finished second in last year’s county championship with a 168.

Ava Estrella, Friends Academy, Fr.

Estrella went 9-3 in the regular season, finished fifth in the Nassau tournament with a 17-over 159, and tied for 16th in the state tournament (19-over 163).

Clockwise from top left: Ella Girard of Ward Melville, Melanie Hagen of Shoreham-Wading River, Lia Huang of Great Neck District, Grace London of St. Anthony's and Catherine Slade of Kellenberg, Caylin Wong of Great Neck District.

Ella Girard, Ward Melville, Fr.

Girard shot a 153 to take the Suffolk individual championship last year as an eighth-grader, winning by 15 strokes. She tied for 35th in the state tournament with a 174.

Melanie Hagen, Shoreham-Wading River, Sr.

Hagen’s two-round score of 161 put the Shoreham-Wading River junior in a tie for 11th place in the state tournament last season.

Lia Huang, Great Neck District, Fr.

Huang shot a 12-over 156 and tied for fifth in last year’s state tournament. Huang also took home first place in Nassau’s individual championship last season as an eighth-grader. She helped bring Great Neck a Long Island championship title with four birdies en route a 4-over-par 76 at Smithtown Landing.

Grace London, St. Anthony’s, Jr.

London finished first in the NSCHSAA championship, placed second in the CHSAA state tournament, and shot a 175 for 40th place in the state Federation tournament.

Catherine Slade, Kellenberg, Jr.

Slade won the CHSAA state championship and was the league's highest finisher in the state Federation tournament, where she placed 27th with a total score of 169. Slade also finished second in the NSCHSAA championship last year.

Caylin Wong, Great Neck District, Fr.

Wong went 8-0 last season, finished third in the Nassau tournament with a 7-over 149 and shot a 157 to tie for seventh in the state tournament.