Miller Place's Anthony Naples, Chaminade's Michael McConie shoot 76 at State Federation golf championships

Anthony Naples had felt the pressure all season long, but he wouldn’t let it decide his fate in the State Federation golf tournament.

The Miller Place senior tapped in for birdie on the par-4 18th hole at Bethpage Black for a 5-over par 76 to finish third on Sunday. Owen Corby of Pittsford (Section V) shot a 2-over 73 to win the event.

“There wasn’t as much pressure today. The pressure was getting to this point,” said Naples, who will play golf at Fairfield University next year. “Today was about swinging freely and just playing my best.”

Naples, who went undefeated in his head-to-head matches during regular season, was even through the first 12 holes until he triple-bogeyed the 13th.

The par-4 15th also posed a challenge for the Suffolk individual champion, who three-putted, while Chaminade’s Michael McConie made birdie. McConie also shot a 76, but the 15th hole served as the tiebreaker and put the CHSAA individual champion ahead for second place.

St. Anthony’s golfers Dean Muratore and Nick Prosa also qualified for the tournament. Muratore shot an 8-over 79 to finish tied for ninth and Prosa shot an 11-over 82.

Manhasset's Chen takes third

Madison Chen of Manhasset tees off from the eighth hole dyring the New York StateFederation golf championships at Bethpage State Park on Sunday. Credit: Neil Miller

Madison Chen didn’t have to look around at the players next to her to know what she was up against.

The Manhasset freshman has played in multiple amateur tournaments with the golfers she was competing against in the inaugural girls State Federation tournament at Bethpage Red on Sunday.

“It was great to see each other again and compete while representing our schools and sections,” said Chen, who finished third. “They are such good golfers and hit some great shots. We were all cheering each other on.”

Chen’s lone birdie came on the most difficult hole on the course. She reached the par-4 9th green in two to edge Ursuline’s Nina Choe (Section I), who both shot a 3-over 73.

“My putting wasn’t great today, but I had a pretty strong finish on the last few holes which is always what you want,” Chen said.

Great Neck District’s Lia Huang birdied two holes to finish seventh with a 5-over 75.

“It was really nice to play in this tournament for the first time and there’s a lot of things to learn from this course,” Huang said. “I’m looking forward to competing next year and applying those lessons.”

Other qualifiers included St. Anthony’s Grace London (77), Emma Giaquinto (91) and Nicole Amoruso (118), along with Kellenberg’s Bridget LaRosa (89) and Catherine Slade (92).