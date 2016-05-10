Practice makes perfect: Hole-in-one for Commack’s Leah Kowalski

When Leah Kowalski stepped up to the tee box of the 121-yard third hole at Sunken Meadow Red, she could not have imagined what would happen next.

The senior, who has been on Commack’s girls team since her freshman year, took out her 6-iron and realized every golfer’s fantasy. The hole-in-one occurred Tuesday during a practice round as the Cougars were preparing for Monday’s Suffolk County girls championships.

“I looked at the yardage, tried to relax and chose the club that I thought would get the ball around the hole,” Kowalski said. “I had no idea that the ball had a chance of going in.”

Coach Charles Bauer said the third hole is straight on, with the pin located in the middle, lefthand side. “We did not realize that it had a chance until it started rolling toward the middle of the green,” Bauer said. “The ball hit the front part of the green and rolled up to the hole.”

It was the first ace for Kowalski, who has been playing since she was 9.

“I could not catch my breath,” she said. “I was so shocked and excited, and I laughed to myself when I saw it go into the hole. My teammates told me that they never saw a hole-in-one before and were very excited and proud of me.”

On April 20, Garden City’s Kerry McCarraher became the first girl in Nassau golf history to make a hole-in-one.

Kowalski’s ace was the first for Commack’s girls program, according to Bauer. Kowalski will head to Binghamton in the fall and hopes to play for the Bearcats’ girls club team.