Jacob Schwartzbard leads Ward Melville boys golf to Suffolk championship

The Ward Melville boys golf program has been nothing short of dominant during Bob Spira’s 17 years as head coach.

The fourth-seeded Patriots added another title to their collection Monday, beating No. 7 Northport, 7.5-1.5, in the Section XI team final at Spring Lake Golf Club for their ninth Suffolk crown during Spira’s tenure and their first since 2021.

“It’s fantastic,” Spira said. “The kids just really play well together. They create a really good synergy. … They love the game, so even when we’re not at practice, they’re out putting and practicing themselves all the time.”

Ward Melville finished the fall 2023 season with a 15-0 record.

The Patriots, also Suffolk League VI champs, won both the semifinal and the final on the same day to secure the title.

Junior Jacob Schwartzbard shot a 1-over par 37 against Northport to lead all golfers, and senior co-captains Gabe Bursztyn (3-over par 39) and Shane Fuchs (5-over par 41) pitched in solid showings to help lead the way.

Fuchs has been on the varsity team since seventh grade, learning from championship teams before him. He can drive it as far as 320 yards on the fly and has worked hard on his short game, Spira said.

“Being able to lead a team to a championship win is something that you can’t really describe,” Fuchs said. “I mean, you don’t get many opportunities in life to be a part, and not only be a leader, but even just be a part of a team that has won so many championships.”

Bursztyn, a Suffolk champion and a state semifinalist in doubles tennis last spring, called golf the more rewarding and enjoyable sport. Spira said Bursztyn is always smiling, even if he misses a putt.

“It feels great knowing that I’ve had, hopefully, a positive impact on my team,” Bursztyn said. “And hopefully they receive some of the advice I’ve gave to them.”

Ward Melville will play the Nassau spring champion in the Long Island Championship . on May 28th, 2024, at the Bethpage Black.

The Patriots are allowed 10 practices ahead of May 28, though they will find ways to stay sharp in the six-plus months before they play again.

“One of the kid’s fathers has a simulator, and they said every Friday night we’re meeting over there and golfing,” Spira said.