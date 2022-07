GYMNASTICS

Jarrar leads Sachem to season-best

Sachem scored a season-high in points as it defeated Hauppauge last week, 169.75-163.9. The team was led by Kira Jarrar, who took the all-around with a 36.45 in the Suffolk League II meet.

Kings Park clinched the League I title with one more meet to go and kept pace on its undefeated season, as it beat defending county champ Commack, 170.75-166.5.