LaMacchio lands a tough vault and takes CHSAA title

When it comes to gymnastics, Gabriella LaMacchio is pretty stubborn. All season she'd struggled to execute the front handspring to front tuck on the vault - a maneuver most girls at this level wouldn't attempt in competition - and Saturday, in the CHSAA individual tournament, she fell on her first go.

She could've opted to try a less difficult move, but that wasn't an option for the junior, set on going for gusto. And on the second attempt, that determination paid off. LaMacchio pulled off a near flawless launch and forward somersault then stuck the landing, earning a personal-best 9.45 score.

"Falling on the first one," Firebirds coach Joanna McKasty said, "all that did was make her angry and more determined to land on her feet on the second."

The move and that moment were the highlight of an afternoon that saw LaMaccio crowned the league champion with a 36.55 all-around. She edged St. Francis Prep rival Nicole Sederis (35.375), and Kristin Licata of St. John the Baptist finished third with a 33.80.

LaMacchio also took first on floor (9.45) and placed second on the balance beam (9.15) and bars (8.50).

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Gabby took second last year and set a goal for herself that she wanted to win this tournament," McKasty said. "The extra pressure of wanting to win so badly and to finally prove to herself that she can, it was all icing on the cake."