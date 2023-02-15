Marisa Schlossman takes Nassau all-around gymnastics crown

Marisa Schlossman did not have her best performance at the state qualifying meet last season. She used that as additional motivation throughout the offseason and during the winter to be at her best on the biggest stages.

And Schlossman was just that.

Schlossman won the all-around at the Nassau gymnastics individual championships/state qualifiers at Carle Place High School on Tuesday evening with a score of 36.30.

“I made it here last year but I didn’t win the all-around,” Schlossman said. “I didn’t even place in the all-around. I put in a lot of work this offseason and it feels really good to win it.”

Schlossman won the vault with a score of 9.25 and the uneven bars with a 9.45. She also scored 8.825 on the balance beam and 8.775 on the floor exercise.

“This shows the hard work I put in throughout the season and I needed it here,” Schlossman said. “And I did it here. It felt really good that I could pull it off in the biggest meet.”

The Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK sophomore edged out Syosset’s Leah Chin (36.075) and Massapequa’s Lyla Jay Murphy (35.825).

“Marisa is one of the hardest workers and she motivates not only herself but her teammates,” head coach Deb Rut said. “She’s been working so hard and she’s willing to give it 110%.”

“She doesn’t feel intimidated,” assistant coach Julie Giardina added. “She can stay calm and focused. She’s in a really good mindset this year and she’s something special.”

Schlossman said she believed she was capable of winning the all-around, but she knew she needed a strong performance.

“I felt confident but at the same time, anything can happen,” she said. “So I felt confident but I couldn’t let the nerves get into my head.”

The top three all-around scorers will compete in all four events at the state championships on March 4 at Kenmore West High School in Buffalo. They’ll be joined by Massapequa’s Maddie Reed, Bella Conlon, Syosset’s Ilana Slade, Arlene Osei, Cami Platt, Roslyn’s Riley Green, Carle Place/Wheatley’s Sami Jacknis and Oceanside’s Catherine Brew as members of Nassau’s state team.

Reed also won the balance beam with a score of 9.50 and tied Chin for first in the floor exercise with a score of 9.125.

“There’s a lot of good girls in here,” Schlossman said. “The competition was really hard this season but I think we’ll have a really good team this year. I’m excited.”