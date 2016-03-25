Miranda Lund bounces back to win state gymnastics title

Around this time last year, Miranda Lund’s arm was in a brace. Now she’s the state all-around gymnastics champion.

“She’s so consistent because she’ll work, and work, and work some more,” Plainview JFK coach Debbie Rut said after Lund’s victory last month. “She will not walk out of the gym until she feels she’s at her best.”

Lund won beam (9.350), placed second on floor (9.475) and third on vault (9.600) to win the all-around state championship at Shaker High School near Albany. The sophomore is the first Plainview JFK gymnast to win the all-around state championship and the first from Nassau County since Island Tree’s Jesse Panza in 2008.

It’s a far cry from where she stood last season — cheering on teammates while recovering from her injury. Coming into the year, she said her goal was to make the state team and she did more than that. She won the all-around at the state qualifier and at the Nassau team championship meet.