Leah Chin's floor show catapults Syosset in Nassau team championships

A Nassau gymnastics team title up for grabs came down to the final rotation. With Syosset on the floor and all other events finished, all eyes were on Leah Chin.

Syosset needed a stellar performance from the sophomore standout to clinch the crown. Chin delivered with a floor exercise score of 9.425 and an all-around score of 36.600.

“I just wanted to give it my all,” Chin said.

After helping the team complete an undefeated regular season, Chin catapulted Syosset to its third team championship in a row with 175.575 points Thursday night at Syosset.

“They all put in so much work all season for this moment,” Syosset coach Steve Silipo said. “It’s hard to stay on top, but when everyone is all in they prove to themselves that it’s possible.”

Camryn Platt added a 9.350 on the floor just before Chin began her performance.

“I knew it was going to be close. I saw how well my teammates did before me and I knew I had to finish with a strong score,” Chin said. “It’s an incredible feeling and having the entire team by my side to guide me was just special.”

Massapequa was second with 175.500 points. The 0.075 difference made this one of the closest team championships in Nassau gymnastics history.

Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK was third with 171.175.

Chin also took first place on the vault (9.175) and Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK’s Marisa Schlossman won the uneven bars (9.200). Massapequa’s Madison Reed won the balance beam with a 9.350.

Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK entered the final rotation clinging to a slim lead over Syosset, (129.950-129.650), for first place. Massapequa dominated the floor in the third rotation, with all six gymnasts earning scores above 9.000, sending them to third place with a total score of 129.625.

“Even though Massapequa was strong on vault, we are a very good team on the floor,” Syosset's Rebecca Millevoi said. “I knew we could finish strong and accomplish this. It’s been our goal all season.”

The title was Syosset’s fourth in the last six seasons. Seniors Millevoi, Hallie Fleschel, Jenna Kolberg, and Amie Stracar have been members of the team since its inception in 2017.

“There’s no better feeling than finishing where we started in our home gym,” Millevoi said. “To see the team continue to be successful is an incredible feeling. We’ve been a part of it since the beginning, and this win is bittersweet, but the younger girls are so strong and want to carry on the traditions we’re leaving behind.”