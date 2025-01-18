Nassau gymnastics teams unite to raise money for brain cancer at 'Cartwheel for a Cure'  

Cartwheels on the mat are helping researchers make strides in medicine.

All 21 Nassau gymnastics teams competed in the tenth annual ‘Cartwheel for a Cure’ fundraising meet at Cold Spring Harbor Saturday in support of the Madison Milio Tribute Fund, which helps fund brain cancer research. So far, the fund has given way to seven grants and two research programs.

“This is an invitational meet that has judges, but the scores do not count,” Nassau gymnastics coordinator Kim Rhatigan said. “In the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr., this is about what you can do to help others.”

The fund, which has donated over $155,000 is named in honor of Madison Milio, a 9-year old Massapequa girl who passed away in 2021 after a nearly three-year battle with DIPG, a type of brain cancer.

Gymnasts and judges wore Milio's favorite colors, purple and teal, and helped hang photos of her around the gym.

“We’ve been looking forward to this all season,” Lynbrook freshman Victoria Coniglio said. “I think it’s a great opportunity for every team to come together and support such a great cause because it’s important to the community.”

Kristen Milio, Madison’s mother and the Sewanhaka gymnastics coach from 1999-2007, was there with her father, Walter, and mother, Judy. She emphasized the importance of raising awareness at the event and how it's helped donations skyrocket since the fund's inception in 2022.

“More people know who Madison is and are talking about what DIPG is and that’s the most important thing,” Kristen Milio said. “Her name lives on here every year.”

There is currently no cure for DIPG, but the money raised continues to benefit two instrumental programs: the DIPG/DMG Research Funding Alliance (DDRFA) and My DIPG Navigator, a nurse guidance program.

Rhatigan created the event with Cold Spring Harbor coach Teri Kindelmann in 2015 as a dual invitational between Bethpage and CSH to raise awareness for cystic fibrosis.

“What started as a way to help Teri’s kids, who have CF, has grown into this major event and it’s amazing that we have complete attendance each year,” Rhatigan said. “We will do it every year, and every year we try to do more.”

After the morning session, which saw Vanessa Frullo finish atop the all-around with a 36.1 to help Syosset earn the Nassau Conference I team title (170.850), the meet’s most anticipated event began: a two-minute cartwheel contest. Each team and its gymnasts found a space on the floor to complete as many cartwheels as possible.

“We had so much fun,” Lynbrook sophomore Skylar Wolkoff said. “It makes you appreciate the things you’re able to do that others might not.”

Abbey Thaler led Carle Place to the Nassau II team title (146.450) with an all-around score of 34.600.

As the event grows larger each year, Rhatigan plans to raise awareness for multiple causes.

“Next year, we’re hoping to combine Mighty Madison with cystic fibrosis to bring more attention to the importance of this day and what Martin Luther King taught us,” she said.