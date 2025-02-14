Vanessa Frullo leads Syosset to fifth straight Nassau gymnastics team championship

In a gymnasium filled with Nassau’s best gymnasts, it can be difficult to stand out.

But that can’t be said for Syosset’s Vanessa Frullo. One simply cannot look away from the flips and kicks that led her to the best performance of her high school career at the Nassau team championships at Plainview-Old Bethpage High School on Thursday.

Frullo posted a stunning 37.025 in the all-around, helping Syosset stay atop Nassau for the fifth year in a row and the sixth time in seven years. Syosset’s 175.975 beat out Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK’s 171.95 and Massapequa’s 169.1.

Frullo’s score was the highest at a team championship meet since 2008, coordinator Kim Rhatigan said.

“It feels amazing, especially because [Tuesday’s state qualifier] wasn’t my very best,” Frullo said. “Today was a tough day for me . . . I’m just so happy. I worked really hard for that.”

Syosset dominated across nearly every event, tallying at least 42 points in each and placing first in bars (43.125) and beam (45.7).

None of that would’ve been possible without Frullo, who opened the meet on bars with a stunning routine that earned her a sterling 9.575 before adding a 9.55 on beam. Both scores led all gymnasts in the events.

Senior Leah Chin added scores of 9.4 on both beam and floor, tying Massapequa’s Samantha Hogan for the meet’s best score on the latter.

Hogan also had the second-best all-around score with a 35.8. Plainview-Old Bethpage’s Marisa Schlossman won vault, scoring a personal-best 9.675.

Despite Syosset’s winning history, Chin said there were some nerves, given the team’s younger roster this season after graduating numerous seniors.

“It was a very close season, kind of different from what we’re used to,” Chin said. “We knew it would work out in our favor if we did what we always do.”

But for Syosset, all that means is that there’s more room for stars to shine. Tea Alexandru had a terrific routine on beam in which she scored an 8.9. Senior Ilana Slade scored an 8.85 on floor.

“We taught them the ropes. It was a very, very tough season, especially with how well Plainview is doing,” Slade said. “But we knew if we did our best today, it would work out.”

Syosset coach Steven Silipo insists that talent alone wouldn’t be enough to win if not for Chin, Frullo, and Slade.

“They just supported the team the whole time,” Silipo said. “They’re the three best girls on the team, and without them, we couldn’t have done it.”