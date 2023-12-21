Newsday's top 10 Nassau gymnasts for 2023-24 winter season

Newsday’s annual look at the top Nassau gymnasts for the 2023-24 winter season, listed in alphabetical order. All scores and placing are based on last season, unless otherwise indicated.

Note: Suffolk competes in the fall season.

CATHERINE BREW, Oceanside, Jr.

Brew finished in the top 20 on both vault and floor exercise at the state championship after taking second on vault (9.150) and floor (9.075) at the Nassau individual state qualifier. Coach Dakota Ejnes said Brew is a “great performer” and has a “very positive attitude” when competing.

LEAH CHIN, Syosset, Jr.

Chin finished second all-around (36.075) at the Nassau individual state qualifier and finished in the top 15 on vault, bars and beam at the state championship. She is a two-time Newsday All-Long Island selection.

BELLA CONLON, Massapequa, Sr.

Conlon finished 17th on vault (8.850) at the state championship. At the Nassau individual state qualifier, she was seventh all-around (34.100) and third on vault (9.125).

RILEY GREEN, Roslyn, So.

Green tied for 13th on bars (8.800) at the state championship after placing fourth on bars (8.475) at the Nassau individual state qualifier last season. Green was injured to begin last season and could only compete on bars, but coach Stephanie Orfini said she is healthy this year and hopes to make the state meet on floor and beam.

SAMMI JACKNIS, Carle Place/Wheatley, Jr.

Jacknis placed fifth all-around (34.750) and fourth on beam (9.275) at the Nassau individual state qualifier and tied for 12th on beam (9.100) at the state championship. Coach Rosa DiLiberto said she is a “role model in and outside the gym."

LYLA JAY MURPHY, Massapequa, Fr.

Murphy was Nassau's top all-around performer at the state championship, finishing 11th overall (35.725). Coach Katie McCabe said the returning Newsday All-Long Island selection is “one of the most talented gymnasts I have had the privilege to coach.”

ARLENE OSEI, Syosset, Fr.

Osei had a great 2022-23 season on bars, placing in a tie for 14th at the state championship (8.750) and finishing fifth at the Nassau individual state qualifier (8.450).

CAMI PLATT, Syosset, Sr.

Platt finished fourth all-around (34.975), third on beam (9.325) and second on floor (9.100) at the Nassau individual state qualifier. She finished tied for 14th on floor and 25th on beam at the state championship.

MARISA SCHLOSSMAN, Plainview Old-Bethpage JFK, Jr.

Schlossman is the reigning Nassau all-around, vault and bars champion. She finished 15th all-around (34.275) at the state championship and earned Newsday All-Long Island honors.

ILANA SLADE, Syosset, Jr.

Slade had a strong season on bars, placing 18th at the state championship (8.550) and sixth at the Nassau individual state qualifier (8.375). She was one of four Syosset gymnasts to qualify for the state tournament.