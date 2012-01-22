Things looking up for Wall, Massapequa

Junior Katie Wall and her Massapequa gymnastics teammates came away feeling great about themselves after Friday's loss to powerful Plainview JFK.

Plainview (7-0 Conference I) beat Massapequa, 164.60-157.95, but Wall said the team felt it left points in the gym, and came away confident and motivated to improve.

"We know we work really hard and are always supportive of each other," Wall said. "We just have to make sure what we do in practice transitions to what we do during the meet."

"The kids came right up to me and told me they can do better," coach Mike Capone added. "And if they're making their own corrections, then we're heading in the right direction."

Massapequa (6-2 Conference I) went 1-1 last week after beating Oceanside on Wednesday, 160.50-138.85, behind strong performances from Wall, Brianna Saba and captain Kim Blaskey. With only one meet remaining before the Nassau team championships Feb. 7, Massapequa's performance last week served as an encouraging sign that the team is peaking at the right time.

Massapequa's 6.65-point loss to Plainview was the closest any team had come to matching Plainview in a dual-meet this season, with Sewanhaka previously coming within 18.1 points Wednesday. Massapequa posted its second-highest score of the season against Oceanside, breaking 160 points for the second time.

"These two meets were two of our biggest of the season and they definitely gave us a confidence boost heading into counties," Wall said.

Wall has been the team's top all-around gymnast throughout the season and was again impressive last week. She took three events and the all-around against Oceanside and won the vault against Plainview with an 8.8. Capone praised both Wall and Blaskey for leading the team through a challenging week, saying Wall "strives for perfection," and Blaskey was "the glue that holds the team together."