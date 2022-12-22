Nassau's Top 10 gymnasts for 2022-23

Newsday's annual look at the top gymnasts in Nassau heading into the 2022-23 winter season, listed in alphabetical order.

Catherine Brew, Oceanside, So.

The Oceanside standout tied for 30th on floor (8.500) at the state championship last year.

Leah Chin, Syosset, So.

At the state championships, she finished 13th in the All-Around (35.450) and tied for 10th on the uneven bars (9.000). Chin also placed fourth in the All-Around (35.150) at the Nassau Team Championships last February and tied for first on floor (9.400).

Teresa Jennings, Hicksville, Sr.

She was seventh in the All-Around (3125) and placed sixth on uneven bars (8.325), seventh on vault (8.500) and tied for eighth on floor (9.000) at the Nassau Team Championships.

Kirsten Lilly, Long Beach, Jr.

She placed 13th in the All-Around (33.350), finishing in the top 15 on floor (725), beam (8.700), vault (8.000), and the uneven bars (7.925) at the Nassau Team Championships.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Jessica Misita, Massapequa, So.

She finished sixth in the All-Around (34.475) at the Nassau Team Championships. She placed second on the uneven bars (8.7), fifth on vault (8.650) and tied for eighth on floor (9.000).

Lyla Murphy, Massapequa, 8th grade

As a seventh-grader, Murphy placed 32nd on beam (000) at the state championships. She finished eighth in the All-Around (34.100) at the Nassau Team Championships, finishing in the top 10 on beam (9.000), vault (8.400) and the uneven bars (8.150).

Kirsten Lilly of Long Beach, Alyssa Sanborn of Plainview and Kendall Pinsky of South Side.

Kendall Pinsky, South Side, Sr.

She finished 18th in the All-Around (31.725) at the Nassau Team Championships and tied for eighth on floor (9.000).

Madison Reed, Massapequa, Sr.

At the Nassau Team Championships last winter, she tied for second on vault (9.000), tied for third on floor (9.250) and placed fifth on beam (9.075).

Alyssa Sanborn, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, Sr.

She tied for 17th on vault (8.950) and tied for 18th on floor (8.950) at the state championships last March. Sanborn placed third on floor (9.250) and sixth on vault (8.600) at the Nassau Team Championships.

Marissa Schlossman, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, So.

She placed 10th in the All-Around (33.900) at the Nassau Team Championships. Schlossman was first on the uneven bars (8.950) and fifth on vault (8.650).