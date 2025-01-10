Newsday's top 10 Nassau gymnasts for the 2024-25 winter season

Josophina Casvikes, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, Sr.

The Hawks finished second in Nassau, and a large part of that success can be attributed to Casvikes. She made the county's state tournament team in beam after posting a personal best of 9.6.

Leah Chin, Syosset, Sr.

Only 12 gymnasts at the state team championships posted a better all-around score than Chin’s 35.675. The senior did even better in the Nassau team championships, leading Syosset with a 36.35 by finishing second in floor, third in beam, fourth in vault and ninth in bars.

Vanessa Frullo, Syosset, Sr.

Not only did Frullo take first place in beam in the Nassau championships, but she also placed second in bars and ninth in floor. She stepped up with scores of 9.15 in bars and 8.825 in beam as part of Nassau’s team at the state tournament.

Samantha Hogan of Massapequa, left, Leah Chin of Syosset and Josophina Casvikes of Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK.

Samantha Hogan, Massapequa, Soph.

Hogan has been a mainstay for Massapequa ever since joining varsity in seventh grade, earning a spot on Nassau’s state team. Coach Katie Meehan praised Hogan’s mindset, describing her as someone who is “constantly improving and working to get higher scores.”

Sammi Jacknis, Wheatley/Carle Place, Sr.

Jacknis stepped up in bars and beam at the state team championships, scoring a 9.2 and 8.9, respectively. But it’s what she brings off the mat that gets coach Rosa DiLiberto to sing her praises, noting how the senior’s “humility, reliability and unwavering work ethic make her stand out in every way.”

Reese Kaufman, Syosset, Soph.

Kaufman is a rising star on a team filled with them, placing seventh and eighth in floor and beam at the Nassau championships as a freshman. She placed inside the top eight in the all-around and will look to defend Syosset’s title after the program graduated five seniors.

Jessica Misita, Massapequa, Sr.

A two-year captain for one of the best programs on Long Island, Misita represented Nassau at the state tournament in 2023 with her 8.925 score in vault. Coach Katie Meehan called her a “vital” part of the team, noting the senior is “always willing to help whenever and wherever she can.”

Arlene Osei-Pokua, Syosset, Soph.

Osei-Pokua finished third on uneven bars in the Nassau team championships with an 8.925 score, and added an 8.725 score in beam. She represented Nassau at the state championships as a freshman and will look to defend Syosset’s county title.

Reese Kaufman of Syosset, left, Arlene Osei-Pokua of Syosset and Marisa Schlossman of Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK.

Marisa Schlossman, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, Sr.

The team captain and Bridgeport commit will look to make her fourth consecutive state championship squad this winter. Schlossman led all Nassau gymnasts in the all-around (36.8) at the county team championships, once again dominating on the bars and vault with scores of 9.6 and 9.55, respectively.

Alyssa Todaro, Hicksville, Sr.

Todaro narrowly missed a spot on Nassau’s state team last winter after posting a 35.35 all-around score which included a 9, 9.1 and 9.25 in beam, vault and floor, respectively.