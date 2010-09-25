Ward Melville's Crasa making name for herself already

GYMNASTICS

Talk about auspicious starts. Ward Melville seventh-grader Sydney Crasa won the all-around with a 36.7 in her first varsity meet - a Friday non-league tri-meet between Ward Melville, Commack and East Islip.

She finished first on vault with a 9.0, first on bars with an 8.9, first on beam with a 9.4 and second on floor with a 9.4. Crasa, a club gymnast, is a Level 9 and last year was an alternate for USA gymnastics, according to her mother and coach at Ward Melville, Caryl Crasa.

"Her gymnastics has gone to a much higher level," Crasa said. "[Friday] she was flawless. People were coming out of the stands to say how wonderful she was."