High school basketball roundup

Devon Carter had 35 points and eight rebounds to lead Islip in a 66-60 win over Wyandanch in Suffolk V boys basketball on Tuesday. Andrew Owen added 16 points, 10 rebounds and five assists and Tyler Simonetti had 10 assists for Islip (3-4). Jerimiah Webb scored 29 points for Wyandanch (0-3).

Long Island Lutheran 83, Westminster Academy (Florida) 59: VJ Edgecombe had 20 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals to lead Long Island Lutheran (6-0) in the round of 16 of the City of Palms Classic in Fort Myers, Florida. Kayden Mingo had 17 points and six steals. All 10 players scored for Long Island Lutheran, which will face the winner of Don Bosco Prep/McEachern in the quarterfinals 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

MONDAY’S GAMES

Roosevelt 66, Glen Cove 64: Kyle Munroe hit a three-pointer with 8.5 seconds left to lead Roosevelt (1-5) in Nassau AA-V. Patrick Herrana Flores had 18 points and Jacob Hines added 16. Peter Satchell scored 20 points for Glen Cove (1-6).

Hewlett 59, Bethpage 49: Justin Ortiz had 33 points and five steals and Justin Ogilvie had 15 points, five rebounds and five steals to lead Hewlett (4-3) in Nassau A-V. Jayden Diaz scored 23 points for Bethpage (1-4).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Smithtown East 31, Huntington 27: Meredith Brennan scored 12 points and Bella DiGregorio added 10 points and nine rebounds to lead Smithtown East (3-2) in Suffolk III. Ava McDonald scored 10 points for Huntington (4-2).

Sayville 48, Eastport-South Manor 41: Ava Vadyak scored 22 points and Elise Marino added 14 points and 12 rebounds to lead Sayville (5-1) in non-league. Ashley Langdon scored 16 points for Eastport-South Manor (4-2).

MONDAY’S GAMES

Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK 40, Freeport 38: Emma Heaney had 12 points, 15 rebounds and 11 blocks to lead Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK (5-2) in Nassau AAA-I. Nia Phillips scored 12 points for Freeport (3-3).

MacArthur 72, East Meadow 62: Meaghan Campbell scored 24 points to lead MacArthur (5-2) in Nassau AA-I. Gabby Nicolini added 19 points. Allie Twible scored 30 points for East Meadow (5-3).