High school basketball roundup
Alexandra Basile hit a winning three-pointer with 16 seconds remaining in North Shore’s 54-52 decision over Seaford in Nassau A-II girls basketball on Saturday.
Baisle finished with eight points and Sofa Della Ratta had 23 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Annabella Misiti made a three-pointer with 2:20 remaining in the fourth quarter to give North Shore (4-2) its first lead of the game. Misiti had seven points and and Eleni Amigdalos had six. Carey-Jean Block scored 11 points for Seaford (2-3).
Carey 66, Hewlett 55: Leila Paz scored 33 points to lead Carey (3-5) in non-league. Mikayla DePaolo added 12 points and Alessandra Varuzzi had 10. Kayla Owens scored 31 and Rachel Cafaro had 15, including five three-pointers, for Hewlett (1-4).
Hauppauge 58, Harborfields 49: Alexa Fortune scored 27 points, including seven three-pointers, to lead Hauppauge (2-2) in Suffolk V. Crisalyn Abruscato scored 14 points, including four three-pointers. Julianna Fortune and Gabby Cane each scored five points. Maddie Michalopolous scored 15 points for Harborfields (1-5).
Miller Place 53, Port Jefferson 51: Ava Zicchinelli scored 24 points and Julie Orenzo had 21 to lead Miller Place (2-5) in non-league. Maitreya Driscoll-Stremich had 20 points and Addison Tuttle had 13 for Port Jefferson (1-3).
Kings Park 62, Patchogue-Medford 36: Riley Currier had 12 points, 11 rebounds and eight blocks to lead Kings Park (4-1) in non-league. Madison Schultz scored 21 points and Avery Brown had 14. Lily Durkin had 17 points for Patchogue-Medford (2-3).
Smithtown East 45, Connetquot 35: Carolyn Brennan had 10 points and 13 rebounds to lead Smithtown East (4-2) in non-league. Ava Giordano had 15 points and Meredith Brennan had eight points and six rebounds. Bella Franck scored 15 points for Connetquot (2-4).
Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK 49, Westhampton 41: Emma Heaney had 14 points and 15 rebounds to lead Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK (6-1) in non-league. Heaney scored 12 of her 14 points in the second half. Rachel Ganz and Emily Brake each scored 12 points. Sandra Clarke scored 16 points for Westhampton (4-1).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Great Neck North 73, Huntington 64: Ben Ijadi scored 21 points to lead Great Neck North (1-5) in non-league. Liam Sofi and Jake Balazadeh each scored 10 points. Jordan Thorbourne scored 20 points for Huntington (3-4).
Bayport-Blue Point 64, Sayville 51: Dylan Craig had 32 points and seven steals to lead Bayport-Blue Point in non-league. Cormac Love had 23 points and seven rebounds. Brayden Waldbauer had 10 rebounds and his brother, Evan, had seven. Wesley Jones had 18 points for Sayville (3-3).
Half Hollow Hills West 72, Amityville 67: Ethan Saintjean had 24 points and eight assists to lead Hills West (4-0) in Suffolk V. Jack Vafeas scored 21 points and Vince Corso had 13 points and 12 rebounds. Wes Flythe scored 21 points and Amir Dickerson had 14 for Amityville (3-2).
Wyandanch 62, North Babylon 59: Jeremiah Webb had 24 points, seven assists, four rebounds and two steals to lead Wyandanch (4-0) in non-league. Tyrie Pinnock had 12 points, six rebounds and three assists. Joshua Presmy had 11 points and four rebounds and Jayden Mack-Currie had eight points, eight rebounds and five assists. Kameron Quinn had 24 points and Cameron Serrano had 16 for North Babylon (2-2).
St. Anthony’s 70, Hempstead 47: Connor Mannix had 24 points, five rebounds and two assists to lead St. Anthony’s (3-0) in non-league. Steve Aulicino added 14 points and nine rebounds and Kevin Moore had eight rebounds, five assists and five steals. St. Anthony’s opened the game on a 15-0 run. Jonathan Davis had 15 points and Jayden Bradshaw had 11 for Hempstead (1-2).