High school basketball roundup

Ja’Quan Morgan scored 25 points to lead Hempstead to a 64-55 win over Massapequa in Nassau AAA-I boys basketball on Saturday. Ziyair Jones chipped in 13 points and five steals for Hempstead (8-6). Jonathan Davis scored 10 and Dwyane Meadors added eight points. Brian Kopp led Massapequa (9-4) with 26 points.

Island Trees 48, Malverne 44: Richie Montalvo scored 15 points to lead Island Trees (4-8) in Nassau A-VII. Matt Norberg had eight points. Chad Wesley had 11 points for Malverne (4-10).

Clarke 71, Seaford 64: Kai Destine scored 21 points to lead Clarke (3-9) in Nassau A-VII. Christian Destine had 16 points and Jaret Sarrantonio had 13 points. Andrew Tudda had 35 points for Seaford (9-5).

Carle Place 43, Wheatley 39: Chris Zannino had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead Carle Place (8-5) in Nassau ABC-VIII. Ryan Leary had 14 points and four blocks. Lawrence Brown had 10 points for Wheatley (5-6).

Bethpage 57, Oceanside 37: Jayden Diaz had 28 points and Faraz Younas had 14 to lead Bethpage (6-7) in non-league. Conor Haufler had 13 points and Angel Espinal scored 11 for Oceanside (3-9).

East Islip 48, East Hampton 40: John Talt had 17 points and hit two fourth-quarter three-pointers to lead East Islip (7-5) in Suffolk IV. Justin Adames scored eight points. Liam Fowkes had 12 points for East Hampton (3-6).

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Jericho 69, Herricks 66: Jason Kim scored 24 points and had a steal and score with 1:45 left to lead Jericho (10-1) in Nassau AA-III. Josh Rubin had 19 points. Akshar Sabarad scored 25 points and Stevie Aulicino scored 18 points for Herricks (5-7).

St. Mary’s 84, Holy Trinity 81: Cameron Serrano scored 20 points to lead St. Mary’s (4-9) in CHSAA. Aaron Durant hit two free throws to put St. Mary’s up three late. Durant had 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Jagger Bascombe had 17 points and eight rebounds. Justin Brown had 18 points and Nick Anson scored 17 for Holy Trinity (9-2).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Floral Park 52, Valley Stream South 32: Sarah Owen scored 16 points, all in the alf, to lead Floral Park (6-7) in Nassau A-I. All 11 players scored for Floral Park. Lisa Jean-Antoine had 15 points for Valley Stream South (1-12).

Plainedge 41, Valley Stream North 29: Lucy Younghans had 22 points to lead Plainedge (9-4) in Nassau A-I. Kiera Reed, Allie Younghans and Demetra Sideridis each added five points. Alessia Nunnari had nine points for Valley Stream North (5-7).

Lynbrook 47, Wantagh 38: Cate Jennings had 14 points and Sophia Dwyer had 10 to lead Lynbrook (11-1) in Nassau A-I. Brigid Smith had 11 points and Juliana Cerasi had 10 for Wantagh (11-2).

Island Trees 50, Malverne 40: Kayla Tretola had 13 points and 12 rebounds to lead Island Trees (8-5) in Nassau A-II. Olivia Carbonaro had 13 points and Kelsey Reifer had 10 rebounds. Mikayla Johnson had 14 points for Malverne (2-9).

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Centereach 65, Smithtown East 64: Hayley Torres made a free throw with 2.6 seconds left to lead Centereach (5-6) in Suffolk III. Torres had 13 points, seven assists, seven rebounds and five steals. Madelyn Madrigal had 18 points and Meaghan Grieco had 16. Juliana Gandarillas had 18 points and Meredith Brennan had 16 for Smithtown East (6-5).

Greenport/Southold 39, Pierson/Bridgehampton 34: Lilly Corwin scored 13 points and Francesca Santacroce scored 12 to lead Greenport/Southold (3-5) in Suffolk VII. Lyra Aubrey had 13 points for Pierson/Bridgehampton (4-6).