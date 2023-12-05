High school basketball roundup

Ellie Pamatat scored 11 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter and made the go-ahead jumper to break a tie at 32 with 1:50 left as Garden City defeated Freeport, 39-35, in a non-conference girls basketball game at the Anthony Bolden Classic at Baldwin High School on Saturday. Garden City outscored Freeport 12-4 in the fourth quarter.

Garden City’s Kennedy Palmer made a free throw to tie it at 32 and Grace Brantuk added 11 points and 16 rebounds.

Wantagh 45, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK 42: Casey Kissinger hit a running one-handed layup with 15 seconds left for Wantagh in non-league. Juliana Cerasi stole the inbounds pass with three seconds left to seal the victory. Cerasi finished with eight points, 10 rebounds, four blocks and four steals. Kayla Mannix had nine points, eight rebounds, five assists and five blocks. Emma Heaney scored 26 points for Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK.

MacArthur 49, Plainedge 38: Meghan Campbell scored 14 points and Ysabelle Preillo added 12 points to lead MacArthur at the Nassau County Coaches Classic. Gabby Nicolini added 11 points. Lucy Younghans scored 24 points for Plainedge.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Sachem East 62, Sayville 58: AJ Vurchio scored six of his 19 points in overtime for Sachem East in the championship game of the Islip Tournament on Saturday. He added six assists, three steals and was named tournament MVP. Alex Apicella had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Richie Carmody had 30 points for Sayville.

Longwood 68, Westhampton 59: Mike Corley Jr. scored 34 points, including eight three-pointers, for Longwood. Shane Spero added 18 points. Truman Hahn scored 19 points and Malachi Bullock added 16 points for Westhampton.

Bayport-Blue Point 47, East Islip 46: Dylan Craig scored 20 points for Bayport-Blue Point. Robby Maurer added 10 points and six assists and Brady Hoek had seven points and seven rebounds. Romeo Soriano scored 14 points for East Islip.

Harborfields 51, Half Hollow Hills West 46: Mike Ferranti scored 13 points and Will Hancock added 10 points, including two late free throws, for Harborfields.

Kellenberg 71, Floral Park 61: Jordan Leach scored 19 points for host Kellenberg in the final of the Macie’s Mission Tournament. Leach was named MVP of the championship game. Michael Casey had 10 points and eight rebounds. Anthony Caris had 16 points for Floral Park.

Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK 49, Bellport 39: Ryan Hosein had 17 points for Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK (2-0) in the Nassau vs. Suffolk Challenge at Bay Shore High School.

Carey 57, Hicksville 38: Kevin Colvin scored 13 of his 26 points in the second quarter for Carey. David Yussuf added 14 points and five assists and Jerome Ferguson had 12 rebounds. John Osorno scored 20 points for Hicksville.