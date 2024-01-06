High school boys basketball, wrestling roundup

Frank Mangione had 17 points, including four free throws in the fourth quarter to close the game, as New Hyde Park defeated Calhoun, 45-43, in Nassau AA-IV boys basketball on Saturday. Alex Lugo added 13 points to help the Gladiators (2-8) earn their first conference win. Riley Bhunut had 17 points for Calhoun (3-8). Shalique Roberts had 15 points.

Valley Stream Central 65, Herricks 57: Matthew Neckles scored 20 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lead Valley Stream Central (4-6) in Nassau AA-III. Saige Frisco added 15 points, six rebounds and four assists. Sean O’Neil scored 16 points with four assists and five steals. Akshar Sabarad led Herricks (5-6) with 27 points. Stevie Aulicino added 16 points.

Bethpage 43, Bellmore JFK 34: Chris Landaverde made a three-pointer with 1:07 to go to give Bethpage (4-6) a five-point lead. Faraz Younas had 14 points and Jayden Diaz had seven points, 10 rebounds and five assists in the Nassau AA-V win. Leo Ferry led Bellmore JFK (5-6) with 20 points.

Wyandanch 74, Mount Sinai 71: Jordan Parks hit a go-ahead three in the last two minutes to lead to lead Wyandanch (3-4) in Suffolk V. Jeremiah Webb had 26 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals and Jamel Williams had 25 points and six steals. Matt Premsy added 10 points. Dominic Pennzello scored 29 points and Andrew Chandrika had 18 points for Mount Sinai (6-3).

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Holy Trinity 73, St. John the Baptist 69: Malachi Cooper had 19 points, Corey Sommervil had 14 points and Justin Brown added 13 points for Holy Trinity (2-0) in the CHSAA. Chris Williams had 27 points for St. John the Baptist (0-1).

Commack 48, Northport 44: Nick Waga had 17 points, including 15 in the second half, and eight rebounds to lead Commack (7-3) in Suffolk II. Brandon Berozi had eight points and eight rebounds. Jojo Cipollino scored 14 points for Northport (4-4).

Babylon 52, Port Jefferson 46: Caden Cerrone had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Babylon (3-4) in a Suffolk VI win. Trevor Thuma added 12 points and nine rebounds. Tyler Cobb scored 28 points for Port Jefferson.

Division 52, Roosevelt 45: Cody Brush scored 24 points to lead Division (8-3) to a Nassau AA-V victory. Jack Gillis added eight points and 14 rebounds and Zain Faisal had seven points and 10 rebounds. Jaiden Holder scored 14 points and Arrez Garrell had 13 points for Roosevelt.

WRESTLING

FRIDAY’S MATCHES

Glenn 34, Mount Sinai 24: Carmine Gerbino pinned Devin Champaine in 1:55 at 285 pounds in the deciding match of Glenn’s win in Suffolk VII. Anthony Bell pinned Luke Bracken in 1:11 at 160 pounds and Tommy Aiello pinned Parker Menechino in 1:25 at 108 pounds.

Hauppauge 48, Westhampton 24: Jackson Tacca pinned Tadhg Green in 42 seconds at 145 pounds for Hauppauge (1-3) in Suffolk V. Gino Manta pinned Lily Blenk in 1:01 minutes at 116 pounds. Reilly Strand pinned Carter Dolan in one minute at 170 pounds for Westhampton (2-6).

Smithtown West 52, West Babylon 16: Max DeSousa pinned David Engel in 1:38 at 138 pounds to lead Smithtown West in Suffolk IV. Peter Graham pinned Marc Reyes in 2:59 at 145 pounds and Nick Zins pinned Hamdi Tekci in 1:48 at 170 pounds.

Cold Spring Harbor 66, Oyster Bay 12: Greyson Meak pinned Anthony Caminos in 55 seconds at 190 pounds and Raymond McNulty pinned Christopher Barbera in 1:55 at 152 pounds to lead Cold Spring Harbor in Nassau IV-A. Devin Pellizzi pinned Patrick Cochran in 2:47 at 116 pounds.