Blake Cascadden never shies away from the big moment for the Garden City football team.

"He's super competitive. He wants to win at anything that he does," coach Dave Ettinger said. "It's pretty awesome that two of his best games are in the Long Island championships."

Last year, Cascadden rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries to lead the Trojans to their third straight Long Island championship.

This year was no different. In the senior's final return to the Long Island championship game, Cascadden stepped up when the lights were bright.

The Trojans defeated Sayville, 31-28, at Stony Brook University's LaValle Stadium last Saturday, capturing their fourth straight Long Island title and extending their win streak to 54 games.

"It's awesome. Even when we say it, it's hard to believe it because it doesn't sound real," Cascadden said. "It's great to be a part of something, especially contributing to many of those wins."

The wide receiver/linebacker knew it was his and the rest of the seniors' last shot to grab the title, so he couldn't let the moment slip away.

"A lot of us knew it was our last time putting on our gear. It was just a matter of who wanted it more," Cascadden said. "Our team and our seniors, we just wanted to get one more win and one more LIC and keep that undefeated streak alive. That was a big factor in us winning."

"He never lost a game in his high school career. He's had a great high school career on both sides of the ball," Ettinger said. "I know that he's going to be greatly missed."

Offensively, Cascadden had 130 all-purpose yards, rushing for 45 yards and one touchdown on nine carries and made seven catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, he made eight tackles and one tackle for a loss.

"He can do a little bit of everything. He was our wide receiver, our tailback, our fullback, he was a linebacker, and defensive end, all in the same game," Ettinger said. "He can show up in many different areas on the field, and when you have guys like Blake who can run the ball, catch the ball, and block, it gives our team an advantage."

For his efforts, Cascadden is Newsday Athlete of the Week.

Since winning the LICs, Cascadden is getting some rest while preparing for the spring lacrosse season. Football helps Cascadden prepare for lacrosse season.

"Man, I'm kind of missing it every second, but we got lacrosse coming up, " Cascadden said. "But both sports are similar. Football gave me the strength and the no-fear aspect of trying to run through everyone I see."

The senior committed to Cornell for lacrosse and is excited to enter a new chapter in his life.

"It's going to be amazing. My older brother (Jack) goes there right now, so I get to play with him for two years," Cascadden said. "I'm very grateful to have been recruited by them and to go to a prestigious school with a great team."