High school girls basketball roundup

Maggie Spehr scored five points in the last two minutes to propel Cold Spring Harbor to a 52-50 win over Wantagh in non-league girls basketball on Saturday. Olivia Mulada added 14 points and four steals for Cold Spring Harbor (11-3). Kayla Mannix scored 14 points for Wantagh (10-1).

East Meadow 57, Mepham 48: Allie Twible had 27 points and 10 rebounds for East Meadow (7-4) in Nassau Conference AA-I. Kez Philip had 13 rebounds. Makayla Daube scored 16 points for Mepham (6-5).

Manhasset 53, South Side 42: Mia LoPinto had 18 points, 11 rebounds, six steals and six assists for Manhasset (8-3) in Nassau Conference AA-III. Lauren Perfetto had 13 points, 12 rebounds and four assists and Chrisi Ladopoulos added eight points and eight rebounds. Kyla Murphy led South Side (7-3) with 15 points.

Bethpage 57, Bellmore JFK 49: Ava Thomidas had 15 points, Kate Cusack had 11 and Derya Kocabiyik added 10 for Bethpage (3-6) in Nassau Conference AA-III. Jolie Yablon had 19 points for Bellmore JFK (2-9).

Brentwood 44, Sachem East 40: Jada Hood had 16 points and four assists for Brentwood (5-4) in Suffolk League I. Emily Bennett added 11 points. Madelyn Barone had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Sachem East (3-6).

Mattituck 39, Greenport/Southold 33: Claire MacKenzie had 14 points, four assists and three steals for Mattituck (3-5) in Suffolk League VII. Lily Corwin had 19 points for Greenport/Southold (1-5).

Mount Sinai 48, Shoreham-Wading River 43: Sophia Caruso had two key baskets in the fourth quarter and broke a tie at 43 for Mount Sinai (5-4) in Suffolk League VI. She also had a basket to cut Shoreham-Wading River’s lead to 43-42 as Mount Sinai outscored Shoreham-Wading River 11-6 in the fourth quarter. Mia Betancourt had 19 points and Kyla Orlando added 16 points. Juliana Mahan had 16 points for Shoreham-Wading River (5-5).

Hampton Bays 35, Southampton 31: Nellie Nicolova had 13 points for Hampton Bays (3-5) in Suffolk League VI. Daelyn Palmore had 12 points for Southampton (0-8).

Commack 39, Northport 32: Sienna Olivares scored 17 points and Sofia Vasselman added 12 for Commack (11-0) in Suffolk League II. Gianna Solch added nine points. Brooke Kershow had nine points for Northport (4-4).