Fifty is nifty for Syosset gymnastics

Seniors Rebecca Millevoi, Hallie Fleshel, Jenna Kolberg and Amie Stracar have been on the Syosset gymnastics team since its inception in 2017.

On Jan. 12, they helped secure the team’s 50th consecutive dual meet victory with a 173.7-152.45 win over Long Beach. Syosset hasn’t lost a dual meet since Jan. 8, 2018.

“We didn’t realize what we were capable of in the beginning,” Fleschel said. “We were a new team and had only six girls competing, but we were still able to win counties that year (2017-18).

"We've proved we could be another Nassau gymnastics powerhouse. I'm so proud of how far we’ve come.”

“It has been an honor to be a part of the program for all six years and to see its growth,” Millevoi said. “It’s incredible to be around for such a large accomplishment, but everyone on the team shares this milestone equally.”

Eight is great for Smithtown East’s Holler

In Smithtown/Hauppauge’s last dual swim meet of the season on Jan. 17, Smithtown East's John Holler won the 100-yard backstroke in a state-qualifying time of 54.33. He became the only swimmer in the state to achieve state qualifying times for all eight individual events.

Holler is ranked first in Suffolk and fifth in the state for both the 100 freestyle (47.11) and 100 breaststroke (58.92).

He posted top times in the 200 freestyle (1:46.02), 200 IM (1:54.11), 50 freestyle (22.06), 100 butterfly (53.42), and 500 freestyle (4:52.37). Holler also swims on each of Smithtown/Hauppauge's three relay teams.

Connetquot's Weingarten breaks sixth school record

Connetquot junior Tristan Weingarten has broken two school records this season, and now owns six school records in his four years on the Connetquot/East Islip boys swimming team.

In the second dual meet of the season on Dec. 1 against Smithtown/Hauppauge, Weingarten swam the 200-yard freestyle in 1:42.71, eclipsing Al Catano's mark of 1:43.33 set in 2008. On Jan. 4, he swam the 100 butterfly in 51.56 to surpass Catano (51.63) again.

He also holds school records for the 100 IM, 100 breaststroke, 200 freestyle relay, and 400 freestyle relay.