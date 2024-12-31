Brandon Varlack had 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and made the winning free throw with six seconds left in overtime to lead Half Hollow Hills East to a 78-77 win over Bay Shore in non-league boys basketball on Monday. Skyler Ellis had 22 points and 10 rebounds and Sunjay Sharma had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Hills East (5-1).

Carter Wilson scored 27 points, Corey Faines had 23 points and Kingsley Rogers had 18 points for Bay Shore (6-1).

East Islip 63, Islip 59: John Talt scored 24 points to lead East Islip (6-1) in non-league. Romeo Soriano had 14 points, James Mendoza had 11 points and eight rebounds and Kenshin Brown had 10 points, 12 rebounds and two steals. Devon Carter scored 26 points for Islip (1-8).

Smithtown East 71, Commack 60: Craig O’Neill had 27 points and five rebounds to lead Smithtown East (8-2) in non-league. Brandon Devitt and John Armes each added 12 points and Bobby Eck had 10 points. Ryan Curcio had 13 points for Commack (3-4).

Malverne 63, Carle Place 61: Lorenzo Maione had 11 points and 10 assists and Isaiah Smith had 12 points and 15 rebounds. to lead Malverne (5-4) to an overtime win in non-league. Andrew Innocent scored 18 points on six three-pointers. Ryan Leary scored 36 points, including his 1,000th career point, for Carle Place (5-5).

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Syosset 59, West Hempstead 49: James Romanello scored 18 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter for Syosset (5-6) in non-league. Ryan Costa added 17 points. Isaiah Blunt had 18 points for West Hempstead (6-3).

Freeport 60, Calhoun 40: Bryan Thomas had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead Freeport (7-2) in non-league. Noah Patterson added 12 points. Luca Facciponti scored 16 points for Calhoun (2-6).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Westhampton 52, Northport 49: Sandra Clarke had 21 points and eight assists and hit the winning three-pointer with 1.5 seconds left in OT to lead Westhampton (7-1) in non-league. Clarke also made a tying floater with 27 seconds left. Kate Sweet had nine points and Jasmine Taylor had six points. Claire Fitzpatrick had 16 points for Northport (7-3).

Smithtown West 56, Smithtown East 53: Ashley Mennella had 12 points and 17 rebounds to lead Smithtown West (6-1) in non-league. Alyssa Lorefice and Catherine Piccininni each had 14 points and Kate Braun had nine points and 12 rebounds. Meredith Brennan scored 21 points for Smithtown East (5-5).

Amityville 46, Deer Park 30: Alana Henry had 16 points, 12 rebounds, five blocks, five steals and four assists to lead Amityville (2-7) in non-league. Natalia Baptiste had 12 points, eight assists and four steals. Jaelle Aiken had eight points and 12 rebounds. Taylor Gabel had nine points for Deer Park (0-7).

Garden City 37, Lynbrook 33: Kyle Finnell scored 10 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter and had 12 rebounds to lead Garden City (6-2) in non-league. Grace Brantuk had seven points and 10 rebounds. Cate Jennings scored 12 points for Lynbrook (7-2).

East Meadow 74, Division 65: Angelina Cronin scored 21 points and Allie Twible scored 20 points to lead East Meadow (4-4) in non-league. Lila Doyle added 12 points. Emma Robins scored 29 points for Division (6-3).

Freeport 57, St. Dominic 48: Madison Harris had 17 points for Freeport (8-2) in non-league. Ja’Niyah Eady scored 16 points and Madison Starks added 15. Brianna Deputy had 17 points for St. Dominic (8-1).