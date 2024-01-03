High school basketball, wrestling roundup

AJ Vurchio scored 22 points, including seven three-pointers, to erase a 10-point halftime deficit as Sachem East defeated Sachem North, 53-51, in non-league boys basketball on Saturday.

Caiden Miranda scored eight points and had 10 rebounds and Justin Lanzarone had seven points and eight rebounds for Sachem East (6-2). Nasir Altes, Andrew Eaton and Jake Rush each scored 11 points for Sachem North (2-4).

East Meadow 58, St. John the Baptist 46: Isaiah Perkins scored 19 points to lead East Meadow (7-3) at the Holy Trinity Christmas Tournament on Saturday. Nick DeStefano added 15 points. Steven Williams scored 17 points for St. John the Baptist (7-3).

Port Washington 85, Brooklyn Law and Tech 51: Trevor Amalfitano scored 26 points for Port Washington (8-1) in non-league on Saturday. Jake Siciliano added nine points.

Amityville 73, Eastport-South Manor 58: Seville Williams had 21 points, five rebounds and six assists for Amityville (3-5) in Suffolk IV on Tuesday. All five of Amityville’s starters scored 10 or more points. Amir Dickerson added 15 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and three steals. Ty’Mel Small had 14 points, three rebounds and three assists. DaJon Clinton added 12 points, three rebounds and took three charges.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lindenhurst 53, Amityville 45: Emma Burmeister had 37 points and 11 rebounds to lead Lindenhurst (6-2) in non-league on Saturday. Nina Tantillo grabbed 17 rebounds. Delaney McCandless had nine points. Natalia Baptiste had 12 points for Amityville (4-3).

Portledge 70, Martin Luther (Queens) 26: Kennedy Abrahams scored 37 points for Portledge (4-3) in non-league on Saturday. Jordan Cooper added 16 points.

WRESTLING

Amityville 36, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK 30: John Encalada pinned Sean Klansky in 3:54 at 145 pounds and Dominic Cowan defeated Aiden Manzo, 23-8, via technical fall at 152 pounds for Amityville at the Plainview New Year’s Duals on Saturday.