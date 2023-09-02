High school roundup: Boys and girls soccer, field hockey

John Krauss scored off Jake Mazza’s corner kick in the 66th minute to break a tie at 2 as Center Moriches defeated Mount Sinai, 3-2, in Suffolk League VIII boys soccer on Saturday.

Marquis Miles scored off an assist from Nick Rotunda to tie the score at 2 for Center Moriches in the 46th minute. Arda Dincer had a goal and an assist for Mount Sinai.

Glenn 3, Southampton 1: James D’Angeli scored two goals for Glenn (2-0).

Eastport-South Manor 2, Rocky Point 0: Owen Loomis scored two first-half goals off assists from Eduardo Cuscul and Owen Gansrow to lead Eastport-South Manor in Suffolk VI. Rudy Reyes made seven saves in the win.

Bay Shore 2, Riverhead 2: Lesther Rivera had two goals for Riverhead and Jessy Pacheco Carranza had two goals Bay Shore in non-league.

West Islip 1, West Babylon 0: Peyton Bianca scored on a corner kick in the 74th minute to lead West Islip in Suffolk V.

Smithtown West 1, Huntington 1: Gavin Reis scored with nine minutes left in the second half to tie the score for Smithtown West in Suffolk V. Carlos Gutierrez scored Huntington’s goal in the first half.

GIRLS SOCCER

Bayport-Blue Point 3, Mattituck/Greenport/Southold 0: Emma Brown tallied two assists for Bayport-Blue Point in Suffolk III. Emma Karafantis, Mia McCormack and Lilly McInnes each scored a goal. Alex Kaler made five saves.

Center Moriches 1, Westhampton 0: Chloe Raupp scored off a corner kick in the first half for Center Moriches in non-league. Madison Trace had four saves.

FIELD HOCKEY

Harborfields 5, Bay Shore/Islip 1: Olivia Eusanio had three goals and two assists to lead Harborfields in non-league. Kate Lysaght and Carina Bennardo each added a goal.

Rocky Point 6, Sachem North 1: Nicole Spadafina and Julia Koprowski each had two goals and an assist to lead Rocky Point. Kylie Lamoureux had two assists and Raylee Weissman and Sydney Woods each had a goal and an assist.