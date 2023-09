Haley Naslonski scored two goals and Abigail DeNatalie had an assist to lead Bay Shore (2-0) to a 2-1 win over Sachem North in Suffolk I field hockey on Tuesday. Kylie Trojcak scored for Sachem North (0-3) and Kaylise McLure made 17 saves.

Sachem East 2, Patchogue-Medford 0: Kayla Richter and Addison Romanowski each scored a goal to lead Sachem East in Suffolk I. Kacey Berger and Ava Stunder each had an assist for Sachem East (2-0). Kate Comiskey made 23 saves for Patchogue-Medford (1-1).

Connetquot 2, Lindenhurst 0: Sydney Elizalde scored the first goal of the game to lead Connetquot in its Suffolk I opener. Brianna Cenci scored a goal in the third quarter and Kenzie Kost had one assist for Connetquot. Nina Tantillo made 20 saves for Lindenhurst (1-1).

Northport 2, West Islip 0: Lily Beamer scored off an assist from Caeley Monez in the third quarter to lead Northport (2-0) in Suffolk I. Madison Maxwell added a goal in the fourth quarter. Damiana Beige made 26 saves for West Islip (0-3).

Smithtown East 5, Half Hollow Hills 0: Gabby Zwerman scored twice to lead Smithtown East (2-0) in Suffolk I. Norah Kelly, Kerrin Pettit and Meghan Prevet each added a goal, and Melanie Pappas made two saves. Hailee Sigismondi stopped 13 shots for Half Hollow Hills (0-2).

Ward Melville 6, Huntington 0: Olivia Comerford had two goals and one assist to lead Ward Melville (2-0) in Suffolk I. Sophia Weiss made nine saves for Huntington (0-3).

Centereach 7, North Babylon 0: Nah Cayla Benloss and Braylen Faussete each scored two goals to lead Cent-ereach in Suffolk I. Ava Benasutti and Brianna Brennan each added two assists. Madison DiFrietus, Abigail Faunce and Sarah Kahn each scored a goal for Centereach (1-2).

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Sayville 3, Hauppauge 0: Morgan Reese had 15 digs and 24 kills to lead Sayville to a 25-20, 25-16, 25-22 win over Hauppauge in its non-league opener. Lily Coan had 38 assists and four aces and Makenzie Muscarello had 18 digs and four aces.

Mattituck 3, Miller Place 0: Sofia Knudsen had eight kills and seven blocks, and Ally Czjuko had 11 aces to lead Mattituck to a 25-17, 25-11, 25-11 non-league win. Carolyn Conroy added 13 assists and five aces, and Caroline Little finished with five blocks, four kills and two aces for Mattituck (2-0).

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Bay Shore 3, Sachem North 0: Nikko Tenedorio had 15 kills and four blocks to lead Bay Shore to a 25-21, 25-17, 25-14 win in its Suffolk I opener. Evan Rapp had 12 digs and Max Debonis had 10 digs.

Connetquot 3, Smithtown West 0: Alex Lillie had 23 kills, two aces and six blocks to lead Connetquot to a 25-15, 25-20, 25-15 season-opening non-league win. Dylan Wilkinson had 30 assists and three aces and Liam Booth had 10 digs.

Sachem East 3, Shoreham-Wading River 0: Ryan McKeon had 17 assists and four aces to lead Sachem East to a 25-12, 25-17, 25-15 season-opening Suffolk I win. Tyler Rooi added 11 kills and an ace.

GIRLS TENNIS

Bayport-Blue Point 6, Shoreham-Wading River 1: Lily Castka won, 6-2, 6-3, at second singles to lead Bayport-Blue Point (2-0) in non-league.

Floyd 7, Mattituck 0: Corrine Neidig defeated Anna Carter at third singles, 6-1, 6-2, to lead Floyd (3-1) in Suffolk IV.

BOYS GOLF

Sayville 9, East Islip 0: Tommy Trotta shot a 1-over-par 37 to lead Sayville in its Suffolk V opener. Ray Woolsey shot a 38.