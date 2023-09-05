High school roundup: Weekend action in football, soccer

William Gambino completed 15 of 23 passes for 190 yards and five touchdowns to lead Westhampton to a 56-27 win over Harborfields in a Suffolk III football opener on Saturday.

Kevin Smith caught four passes for 79 yards and two touchdowns. Nolan Michalowski ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries and had six tackles and an interception. Ryan O’Connor made five tackles and recovered a fumble. Jordyn Brown had five tackles and a sack.

Vinny Bolognino returned a kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown and Jack Weiss had a rushing touchdown and threw a 22-yard score to Jack Poller for Harborfields.

Half Hollow Hills West 42, East Hampton/Bridgehampton 20: Joseph Filardi threw for 255 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 52 yards and two touchdowns to lead Half Hollow Hills West in a Suffolk III opener. Anthony Raio had 168 yards and two touchdowns on five receptions. Michael Redd and Jesse Brook each had a receiving touchdown. Matt Louie had 10 tackles, including one for a loss, and Connor McLees made 10 tackles including two for a loss. Eddie Cobb scored a 3-yard rushing touchdown and Charlie Corwin ran for a touchdown and threw a 25-yard score to Jai Feaster for East Hampton/Bridgehampton.

Garden City 28, New Hyde Park 7: Carson Kraus threw one touchdown and rushed for two to lead Garden City in a Nassau II opener. Kraus also completed 6 of 14 passes for 62 yards. Aidan Considine rushed for 63 yards and one touchdown. Christopher Desiderio connected on all four extra point attempts. Anthony LaSala caught a 50-yard touchdown pass from Aidan Garvey for New Hyde Park.

Arlington 49, Kellenberg 21: Brendan Galla caught three passes for 71 yards and two touchdowns for Kellenberg in non-league. Kenny Noe completed 5 of 14 passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns and Nick Kramer rushed for a 5-yard touchdown. Owen Cunningham made all three of his extra-point attempts. Arlington’s Mike Rescigno had three passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown.

BOYS SOCCER

Wantagh 4, Bellmore JFK 3: Jared Fernandez scored twice and had an assist to lead Wantagh in a non-league opener Monday. Alex Barberio and Damien Crowley each scored a goal, James Ackermann made five saves and Zachary Henglein made three saves as Wantagh overcame a 2-0 deficit. Jacob D’Arrigo, Jaden Eisenberg and Christian Maltes each scored for Bellmore JFK.

Connetquot 2, Sachem North 1: Kieran Conroy scored off a cross from Vincent DiLeone in the 60th minute to lead Connetquot (2-0-1) in non-league. Aidan Plachcinski added a goal and Trevor Carr stopped four shots. Nico Ruggeri scored and Luka Verbanac made six saves for Sachem North (1-1).

Patchogue-Medford 3, North Babylon 1: Ryan Lazaridis and Juan Yanes each had a goal and an assist to lead Patchogue-Medford (1-0-1) in non-league. Keith Garcia added a goal and Logan Guzik made three saves. Adam Kayku scored, Gianluca Turano made three saves and Kristian Gomez had two saves for North Babylon (1-2).

Manhasset 3, Academy of American Studies (Queens) 0: Alec Abbasi, Dylan Chee and Luca Petruccelli each scored a goal to lead Manhasset in a non-league opener. Adam Armendariz and Manny Giouroukakis each added an assist. Jared Beschel stopped one shot.

GIRLS SOCCER

Ward Melville 7, Syosset 2: Peyton Costello, Breena Harrigan and Aliyah Leonard each scored twice to lead Ward Melville (1-0-1) in non-league. Marissa Tonic added a goal and two assists. Kate Ronzoni made five saves. Alex Baek and Sami Goldberg each scored and Carly Greenbaum made five saves for Syosset (0-1).