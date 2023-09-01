High school roundup: Boys and girls soccer, field hockey

Anna Wood scored three goals and Katelyn Tilmont added two goals to lead Rocky Point to a 6-0 win over Mt. Sinai in non-league girls soccer Thursday. Ava Meyer added a goal and an assist, and Cadence Adamo made six saves for Rocky Point (3-0). Charlotte Laraque made nine saves for Mt. Sinai.

East Islip 3, Sayville 0: Mikayla Horton scored twice, Lauren Glynn added a goal and Liana Taormina had two assists to lead East Islip. Sophia Aurrecoechea made nine saves.

Whitman 4, Huntington 0: Grace Davis, Jazmynn Julien, Olivia Nicholls and Kathleen O’Mara each scored to lead Whitman. Angie Fuentes made 14 saves in the shutout. Reese Rinaldi made 10 saves for Huntington.

Half Hollow Hills West 2, Sachem East 0: Ciara Brown and Ghita Haouzi each scored, and Sahar Rashidzada made 10 saves in the shutout. Sophia Carpenito stopped four shots for Sachem East.

St. Dominic 1, Kennedy Catholic 1: Kailey Schneidler scored the tying goal in the 31st minute and Lily Onorato made nine saves for St. Dominic.

BOYS SOCCER

Northport 4, Eastport-South Manor 1: Travis Scandalis scored twice, and Tony Umanzor and Liam Maskell each added a goal to lead Northport. Cameron Garcia made five saves for Eastport-South Manor.

Riverhead 3, Greenport 0: Mike Godinez, Lesther Rivera and Carlos Gonzalez scored to lead Riverhead. Anthony Yanes added two assists, Raul Gomez had an assist and Junior Lopez made six saves. Kal-El Marine stopped four shots for Greenport.

West Islip 2, Islip 1: Jack Stefanak and Michael Krupski scored for West Islip. Ronan Montana scored and Jack Whitehouse made five saves for Islip.

Shoreham-Wading River 3, Huntington 0: Mike Arena, Alex Makarewicz and Terence Winters scored, and Kyle Rose made seven saves for Shoreham-Wading River.

FIELD HOCKEY

Bayport-Blue Point 9, Greenport/Southold 0: Emma Shanahan had three goals and an assist, and Abby Farrell scored twice to lead Bayport-Blue Point in Suffolk II. Kendal Woolley added a goal and three assists. Dylan Reilly made 18 saves for Greenport/Southold.

Eastport-South Manor 7, Comsewogue 2: Molly McGuire and Amanda Sweeney each scored twice to lead Eastport-South Manor in Suffolk II. Sydney Flores added a goal and an assist. Harlie Giliberti and Lauren Freudenberg scored for Comsewogue and Grace Peyman made eight saves.

Rocky Point 6, Smithtown West 0: Julia Koprowski had a goal and two assists, and Raylee Weissman added a goal and an assist to lead Rocky Point in Suffolk II. Olivia Cerna made 14 saves for Smithtown West.

Miller Place 4, Sayville 0: Zoe Weisman had three goals and Sadie Hoffmann scored once to lead Miller Place in Suffolk II. Ali Burke stopped 11 shots for Sayville.