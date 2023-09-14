High school roundup: Soccer, volleyball, field hockey

Jason Pereira scored the winning goal with 58 seconds left to lead Carle Place to a 2-1 win over Cold Spring Harbor in Nassau B boys soccer on Wednesday. Chris Zannino scored a goal in the 68th minute off a Ryan Leary throw-in, tying the game 1-1 for Carle Place (3-0-1). Owen Cornog scored a goal and Jonathan Aviles made seven saves for Cold Spring Harbor (0-3).

Ward Melville 1, Sachem North 0: Elliot Burgueno scored the winning goal in the 62nd minute for Ward Melville in Suffolk II. Aiden Burgueno, Elliot’s brother, assisted the goal. David McElroy made four saves for Ward Melville (3-0-2). Luka Verbanac made six saves for Sachem North (1-2-1).

Newfield 2, Half Hollow Hills East 0: Jon Jimenez had two assists to lead Newfield in Suffolk IV. Jason Krol scored a goal with one minute left in the first half. Eli Rubio scored a goal with 10 minutes remaining for Newfield (2-4). Aidan Chester made six saves for Half Hollow Hills East (0-4).

Hicksville 2, Westbury 1: Marc Loredo scored both goals for Hicksville, including the winner on a penalty kick in the second half, in Nassau AAA on Tuesday. Pedro Escobar made nine saves and Angel Bonilla had an assist for Hicksville (2-0). Jonathan Osorio scored a first-half goal on a penalty kick for Westbury (0-2).

Manhasset 1, Jericho 0: Adam Armendariz scored the lone goal for Manhasset (3-0) in Nassau AA North. Jared Meschel made four saves. Tyler Chawla made seven saves for Jericho (2-1).

St. John the Baptist 5, St. Dominic 0: Alejandro Serna scored two goals and Michael Fialho had a goal and two assists to lead St. John the Baptist (1-3) in the NSCHSAA. Alejandro Alarcon and Jayden Reyes each scored a goal. Nicolas Osario made 15 saves for St. Dominic (1-1).

GIRLS SOCCER

Great Neck North 3, Valley Stream Central 2: Jaden Maze scored the winning goal with less than two minutes remaining to lead Great Neck North (2-0) in Nassau IV. Valerie Tabaroki and Aava Glickman each scored a goal. Madison Galette and Angelina James each scored a goal for Valley Stream Central (0-2).

Babylon 2, Glenn 1: Hazel Bivona had a goal and an assist to lead Babylon in Suffolk III. Lily Krollage scored a goal. Olivia Muller had seven saves and Gianna Durler had eight saves for Babylon (3-1-1). Molly Brignati scored the goal for Glenn (0-2-1).

Hauppauge 3, Half Hollow Hills West 1: Meghan Goutink scored two goals to lead Hauppauge (1-0-1) in Suffolk II. Emma Condos scored a goal. Kaitlyn Loughran had two assists. Taylor Mileti made four saves. Ciara Brown scored a goal for Half Hollow Hills West (1-1).

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Patchogue-Medford 3, Whitman 2: Isabella Salducco had 11 kills and 20 digs to lead Patchogue-Medford to a 23-25, 25-21, 12-25, 25-17, 15-12 win in Suffolk I. Chelsea D’Esposito had 19 digs and 12 kills. Maddie Mulderig had 36 assists for Patchogue-Medford (3-0).

Huntington 3, West Islip 2: Kate Barba had 23 kills, 22 digs and five aces to lead Huntington (4-1) to a 26-24, 21-25, 25-20, 19-25, 15-10 win in Suffolk III. Lauren Donaghy added 39 assists and nine digs, and Neurdia Oasis had nine kills.

FIELD HOCKEY

New Hyde Park 1, Seaford 0: Emily Sepcaru scored in overtime off an assist from Ava DeLisse to lead New Hyde Park (1-1) in Nassau III. Taylor Jebaily made three saves for Seaford (0-1).

Floyd 3, Half Hollow Hills 1: Addison Fattizzo-Ferrari scored two goals to lead Floyd in Suffolk I. Courtney Peterson had a goal and Victoria Nelson had two assists for Floyd (3-2). Arianna West scored the goal for Half Hollow Hills (1-3).

BOYS GOLF

Riverhead 8.5, Mattituck 0.5: Colby Baran shot a 2-under-par 34 at Cherry Creek Links to lead Riverhead in Suffolk VII. Griffin Sumwalt, Luke Richard and Mark Gajowski each shot a 2-over-par 38 for Riverhead (2-0).