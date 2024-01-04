High school roundup: Wrestling, basketball, bowling

Spencer Bruno pinned Andrew Faraci in 39 seconds at 124 pounds to lead Miller Place to a 36-33 win over Sayville in Suffolk VI wrestling Wednesday. Charles Clifford pinned Timothy Holahan in 1:04 at 116 pounds and Anthony Perrino pinned Brady Spreckels in 1:29 at 108 pounds.

Newfield 31, Copiague 30: Nicholas Leone defeated Joshua Osofsky, 14-4, via major decision, at 190 pounds to seal Newfield’s win in Suffolk III. Evan Nunez pinned Marley Gomez in 4:00 at 124 pounds and Landon Holbrook pinned Kevin Saravia in 2:21 at 152 pounds.

Mt. Sinai 50, Bayport-Blue Point 18: Brayden Fahrbach pinned Kyle Barber in 1:39 at 152 pounds to lead Mt. Sinai in Suffolk VII. Antonio Faldetta pinned Nicholas Barber in 2:37 at 101 pounds and Tristan Bausenwein pinned Luke Jensen in 31 seconds at 124 pounds.

Huntington 57, West Babylon 12: Thomas Smith pinned Scott Shepherd at 285 pounds in 3:17 to lead Huntington in Suffolk IV. Cristopher Granito pinned Daniel Hamkalo in 1:40 and Xavier Garcia Granados pinned Logan Herrera in 3:10.

Shoreham-Wading River 60, Hampton Bays 12: Shane Cowan pinned Anthony Perez in 1:39 at 101 pounds to lead Shoreham-Wading River in Suffolk VII. Thomas Matias pinned Nathaniel Connolly in 2:56 at 108 pounds and Giovanni Aliotta pinned GianFranco Putzulu in 4:38 at 138 pounds.

Oceanside 55, Port Washington 13: Jared Marine pinned James McCormack in 1:15 at 170 pounds to lead Oceanside in Nassau I-B. Oliver McMurray pinned Kuga Weber in 3:25 at 101 pounds and Mark Gorny pinned Peter Drouzas in 5:21 at 108 pounds.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Half Hollow Hills West 69, East Hampton 62: Gavin Engelhardt had 10 of his 11 points in the third quarter for Half Hollow Hills West (4-4) in Suffolk IV. Vince Corso led Hills West with 16 points and Ethan Saintjean had 12 points. Toby Foster scored 17 points and Liam Fowkes had 14 points for East Hampton (3-4).

North Babylon 80, Connetquot 58: Bryce Wejuli had 22 points and seven rebounds to lead North Babylon (5-3) in Suffolk II. Daniel Blake-Watson had 17 points. Kameron Quinn had 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Peter Pinero scored 16 points for Connetquot (2-8).

Commack 62, Newfield 39: Nick Waga scored 23 points, including 15 in the first half, to lead Commack (6-3) in Suffolk II. Jeremy Weiss added five points and 12 rebounds and Brandon Berozi had 10 points. Michael Favaloro scored 11 points for Newfield (3-4).

TUESDAY’S GAME

Mepham 63, Carey 55: Kieran Kehoe had 19 points and Owen Heller added 14 points for Mepham (5-6) in non-league. Kevin Covin had 18 points for Carey (1-9).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Division 53, Calhoun 48: Emma Robins had 25 points and 12 rebounds to lead Division (7-3) in non-league. Ashley Anderson added 15 points and Rebecca Petrellese went 3-for-4 from the foul line late to seal the victory. Dana Wauchope had 18 points for Calhoun (4-6).

Bay Shore 49, Sachem North 47: Shani Clarke scored 19 points to lead Bay Shore (7-3) in Suffolk II. Khaleis London added 12 points and Briana Sierra had seven points. Addison Pitman scored 22 points and Kylie DiMenna had nine points for Sachem North (1-8).

Connetquot 54, North Babylon 48: Jamie Elliott scored 21 points and Isabella Montuori and Madison Mileti each added 12 points to lead Connetquot (5-4) in Suffolk II. Jasmine McKay had 22 points for North Babylon (6-3).

Glenn 63, Southampton 34: Caroline Mullman made seven three-pointers and totaled 29 points to lead Glenn (4-5) in Suffolk VI. Emma Trancale added 12 points. Daelyn Palmore had 21 points for Southampton (0-7).

BOYS BOWLING

Bay Shore 23, Eastport-South Manor 10: Jayden Lobasso had a 279 in Game 2 of a 781 series to lead Bay Shore (4-2) in Suffolk II. Jacob Lerit rolled a 235 in a 652 series for Eastport-South Manor (5-1).

Smithtown 32, Harborfields 1: Jeremy Holcomb rolled a 268 in the third game and had a 787 series and Aidan Jacino rolled a 258 in the third game and had a 731 series to lead Smithtown (8-1) in Suffolk III.

Mineola 11, Carle Place 0: Chris Tercynski bowled a 621 series with a 245 to lead Mineola (5-3) in Nassau II. Nick Grotheer rolled a 603 series and Henry Daudelin bowled a 209 in Game 3.

GIRLS BOWLING

East Islip 36, Comsewogue 4: Dakota Collins rolled a 276 in a 764 series to lead East Islip (5-0) in Suffolk III. Kailyn Bloch had a 697 series and Brooke Andresen shot a 685 series.

Our Lady of Mercy 6, St. Dominic 3: Grace Whidden rolled a 425 series andVictoria Klein bowled a 432 series to lead Our Lady of Mercy (3-2) in CHSAA.