High school roundup: Wrestling, track, basketball

Long Beach wrestlers Ethan Andreula, Dunia Sibomana-Rodriguez and Brody Franklin each took first place in the Massapequa Holiday Wrestling Tournament on Thursday.

Andreula beat Hauppauge’s Trevor Patrovich via 10-4 decision in the 101-pound final. Sibomana-Rodriguez beat his teammate, Gregory Walpole, 18-3 via technical fall at 116 pounds and Franklin defeated Elijah Brown (Monroe Woodbury) in a 16-10 decision at 124 pounds.

Connetquot’s Jayden Medina pinned Liam Hayes of Monroe Woodbury in 3:47 in the 145-pound final. Kyle McLaughlin won a 15-3 major decision over Massapequa’s Ethan Pravato at 215 pounds, helping Connetquot win the team competition with 263.5 points.

GIRLS TRACK

WEDNESDAY

Akazi breaks meet records. Chika Akazi ran the 60-meter high hurdles in 8.83 seconds and had a 55-meter time of 8.19 at the Massachusetts State Track Coaches Holiday Classic at New Balance Arena in Boston. Both times broke meet records, according to Uniondale coach Leigh Pollet.

Akazi, Olivia Tally, Kendra St Louis and Kimora Mckay placed sixth in the sprint medley relay in 4 minutes, 34 seconds.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bellmore JFK 61, Hicksville 49: Leo Ferry scored 28 points to lead Bellmore JFK (5-5) in non-league. Michael Mezzone added 12 points. The Cougars finished the game on a 10-2 run. Dominique Glenn led Hicksville (1-9) with 20 points. Jesse Bentrewicz added 17 points and John Osorno scored 10.

Sewanhaka 66, Bellport 52: Jordan Tucker had 27 points, nine rebounds and four steals to lead Sewanhaka (7-1) in non-league. Nasir McMillan scored 12, had six assists and five steals. Carmelo Micucci scored 12 points for Bellport (2-5).

WEDNESDAY

Massapequa 65, Manhasset 64: Dom Saenz hit the winning three-point shot in overtime to lead Massapequa (7-2) over Manhasset (4-4) in the semifinals of the Malverne Christmas Tournament. Giuliano Camporini scored 24 points and Brian Kopp had 17 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kellenberg 47, Freeport 44: Jess Paprocky scored 20 of her 28 points in the second half to lead Kellenberg (3-0) over Freeport (4-4) in non-league. Paprocky knocked down six three-pointers. Sabrina Ligonde and Laila Harrison each scored nine points.

West Babylon 49, Smithtown West 37: Jade Dockery had 25 points for West Babylon (4-2) in non-league. Jaelynn Burgess added eight points, six assists and five rebounds. Avery Vergano had five points and 10 rebounds. Kayla Pardini and Rosa Pistone each had six points for Smithtown West (0-7).