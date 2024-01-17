High school sports roundup: Basketball, bowling, wrestling

Christopher DiLeo made seven three-pointers and finished with 25 points to lead Whitman to a 68-64 win over Riverhead in Suffolk I boys basketball on Tuesday. Jack Bell added 17 points and 15 rebounds and Andrew Blair had 15 points for Whitman (4-7). Deshawn Watkins scored 18 points and Markus Griggs added 16 points for Riverhead (2-10).

Floyd 69, Brentwood 66: Jawuan Smith had 23 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks to lead Floyd (12-0) in Suffolk I. Jermaine King added 16 points and six assists and Joey McLaurin had 12 points and five assists. Devon Snell led Brentwood (9-3) with 20 points and Devin Clarke had 16 points and 20 rebounds.

Mount Sinai 60, Islip 42: Dominic Pennzello had 16 points and Brian Vales added 15 to lead Mount Sinai (8-4) in Suffolk V. Devon Carter had 12 points for Islip (4-8).

Sewanhaka 61, New Hyde Park 37: Jordan Tucker scored 18 points to lead Sewanhaka (11-2) in Nassau AA-IV. Nasir McMillan scored 13 points and Dylan McLennon had 11 points. Dilpreet Singh had nine points to lead New Hyde Park (3-10).

MONDAY’S GAME

Wyandanch 73, Academy Charter 61: Jerimiah Webb had 22 points, five rebounds and four assists to lead Wyandanch (5-5) in non-league. Anthony Wilkinson added 14 points and three rebounds and Jamel Williams had 12 points, four rebounds and three assists. Joel Beard scored 26 points for Academy Charter (1-9).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Floyd 48, Brentwood 42: Shy Hawkins had 22 points, 11 rebounds, six blocks and three steals for Floyd (11-1) in Suffolk I. Kayla Gilmore added 18 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Jada Hood scored 17 points and Emily Bennett had 10 points for Brentwood (5-7).

Sayville 77, Wyandanch 24: Ava Vadyak scored 19 points to lead Sayville (9-1) in Suffolk V. Colleen Doyle and Sophia Montalto each added nine points. Janelle Smith and Nyasia Murphy each had seven points for Wyandanch (0-11).

Calhoun 50, Carey 40: Gabby Facciponti had 14 points and five steals to lead Calhoun (5-7) in Nassau AA-II. Katie DiPaola added 11 points. Leila Paz scored 18 points for Carey (3-11).

St. Dominic 60, St. John the Baptist 53: Mia Padula and Gabrielle Himmelstein each scored 17 points for St. Dominic (6-1) in CHSAA. Alex Brauer scored 22 points and Emma Ryan added 19 points for St. John the Baptist (9-3).

MONDAY’S GAMES

Plainedge 52, Farmingdale 47: Demetra Sideridis scored 13 points and Kiera Reed added 12 to lead Plainedge (10-4) in non-league. Leela Guobadia had 22 points for Farmingdale (5-6).

Jericho 47, Wheatley 37: Sadie Krangle had 23 points, seven steals and eight rebounds and Jill Baskind added nine points and nine steals to lead Jericho (5-6) in non-league. Georgiana Almiroudis had 13 points for Wheatley (4-9).

BOYS BOWLING

Bay Shore 20, Bayport-Blue Point 13: Jayden Lobasso rolled a 255 Game 1 of a 646 series for Bay Shore (7-2) in Suffolk II. Ben Hamrlicek rolled a 221 in Game 1 of a 616 series for Bayport-Blue Point (3-7).

Eastport-South Manor 26, Patchogue-Medford 7: Alex Silbert rolled a 226 in Game 2 of a 613 series and Jon DiMarco bowled a 236 in Game 3 of a 602 series for Eastport-South Manor (9-1) in Suffolk II. Robert Greenberg rolled a 266 in Game 1 of a 716 series for Patchogue-Medford (2-7).

East Islip 30, Northport 3: Gregg Stephens shot 279 in Game 3 of a 750 series to lead East Islip (11-0) in Suffolk III. Matthew Sundberg shot a 740 with a 277 in Game 2. Brenden Muller had a 256 in Game 3 and Lucas Brelsford rolled a 255 in Game 3. East Islip totaled 3,369 pins, including 1,231 in Game 3.

West Babylon 28, West Islip 5: Brandon Ovaitte bowled a 262 in Game 1 to lead West Babylon (5-6) in Suffolk I. David Aguilar bowled a 245 and Dan Fennell rolled a 247 in Game 2. Conor Davis had a 245 in Game 3.

Smithtown 32, Hauppauge 1: Josh Holcomb bowled a 231 in Game 1 of a 623 series to lead Smithtown (9-2) in Suffolk III.

WRESTLING

MONDAY’S MATCHES

Port Washington 34, Herricks 27: Jivan Nakashion defeated Hughie Santosus via 5-2 decision at 215 pounds to seal Port Washington’s non-league win at the Busby Classic. Nate Southard pinned Shivam Patel in 1:32 at 108 pounds and Charlie Burstein pinned Emon Rad in 1:18 at 124 pounds.

Whitman 70, Great Neck South 6: Jack O’Connor pinned Ori Harel in 1:46 at 108 pounds to lead Whitman in non-league at the Busby Classic. Jack Tripoli pinned Noah Eliyahu in 1:40 at 116 pounds and Ryan Maiorana pinned Zackary Feder in 29 seconds at 124 pounds.