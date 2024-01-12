High school sports roundup: Basketball, bowling, wrestling

Sandra Clarke had a triple-double with 20 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists to lead Westhampton to a 59-30 win over East Islip in Suffolk IV girls basketball on Thursday. Shannon Sweet had a career-high 20 points and 10 rebounds as Westhampton improved to 9-1. Ella Tantillo scored 11 points for East Islip (1-9).

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Floyd 55, Patchogue-Medford 54: Shy Hawkins hit two free throws with 47 seconds left to give Floyd a one-point lead, its first of the game. Chloe Campbell subsequently blocked a shot in the final seconds to lead Floyd (10-1) over Patchogue-Medford (6-4) in Suffolk I. Floyd trailed by 12 points with four minutes left in the fourth quarter. Hawkins finished with 20 points and eight rebounds. Kayden Meyer had 15 points and five rebounds and Kayla Gilmore had 10 points, four rebounds and three assists. Diamond Pertillar scored 28 points for Patchogue-Medford.

Mattituck 34, Babylon 32: Caroline Little had 11 points and Claire Mackenzie added 10 points for Mattituck (4-5) in Suffolk VII. Giavanna Randazzo had 12 points for Babylon (4-5).

Cold Spring Harbor 53, Carle Place 40: Olivia Mulada had 16 points and five steals and Jenna Kessler added seven points and eight rebounds for Cold Spring Harbor (12-3) in Nassau AB-III. Caitlin Leary had 23 points for Carle Place (7-5).

East Rockaway 45, Wheatley 38: Emma Poland and Maya Motherway each scored 20 points to lead East Rockaway (8-4) in Nassau AB-III. Emma Loyosher made four three-pointers and finished with 14 points for Wheatley (4-7).

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Seaford 43, Island Trees 34: Amanda Williamson had nine points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals to lead Seaford (9-2) in Nassau A-II. Emily McGowan added 11 points, Daniella Stek had eight points and six rebounds and Jessica Grzelaczyk had five points, four rebounds, four steals and three assists. Olivia Carbonaro scored 14 points for Island Trees (7-5).

BOYS BASKETBALL

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Harborfields 49, Hampton Bays 48: James Levine scored the winning basket on a corner jumper with 10 seconds left in the fourth quarter for Harborfields (6-4) in Suffolk V. Matt Cook finished with 16 points and nine rebounds and Will Hancock added 11 points. Patrick Donahue had 13 points for Hampton Bays (4-5).

Glenn 69, Mount Sinai 52: Joey Mammolito scored 19 of his 26 points in the first half for Glenn (9-1) in Suffolk V. He added eight rebounds and six assists. Kameron Napoleon and CJ Masica each scored eight points in the third quarter. Dom Pennzello had 20 points for Mount Sinai (6-4).

Half Hollow Hills East 62, West Islip 42: Brandon Varlack had 17 points and Sunjay Sharma added seven points to lead Hills East (7-3) in Suffolk III. Matt Greenwald led West Islip (4-6) with 12 points.

Great Neck South 56, Valley Stream Central 50: Edwin Serpas had 13 of his 19 points in the first half and Jesse Roggendorf had 19 points for Great Neck South (10-2) in Nassau AA-III. Roggendorf went 4 of 4 from the foul line in the final 17 seconds.

Seaford 62, Island Trees 59: Andrew Tudda had 25 points and Frank Pyryt added 21 points for Seaford (9-4) in Nassau A-VII. Richie Montalvo had 21 points for Island Trees (3-8).

Carle Place 57, Cold Spring Harbor 50: Chris Zannino had 17 points and eight rebounds to lead Carle Place (7-5) in Nassau ABC-VIII. Ryan Leary had 13 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Justin Ascencio had 13 points for Cold Spring Harbor (6-5).

BOYS BOWLING

Longwood 32, Rocky Point 1: Corey Volper rolled a 774 series with a 279 high game to lead Longwood (8-0-1) in Suffolk IV on Thursday. Joe Caliendo had a 705 series and Logan Cohen had a 668 series. Meghan Delfox had a 235 for Rocky Point.

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Whitman 31, Copiague 2: Christopher Rinaldi rolled a 300 in Game 2 of a 794 series for Whitman (5-4) in Suffolk I.

Seaford 11, Plainedge 0: Andrew Ceraulo had a 279 in Game 1 of a 735 series, Matt Mele had a 226 in Game 3 of a 662 series and Brendan Dennehy had a 226 for Seaford (10-1) in Nassau VII.

BOYS WRESTLING

WEDNESDAY'S MATCHES

St. Anthony’s 39, St. John the Baptist 34: Brett Crawford pinned Samuel Almanza in 35 seconds at 116 pounds to lead St. Anthony’s in CHSAA. Justin Castillo pinned Mateo Del Duca in 2:46 at 124 pounds and Eriq Polanco pinned Nicholas Spano in 3:34 at 131 pounds.