High school sports roundup: Basketball, boys bowling

Lorenzo Beaton had 16 points and 14 rebounds to lead Ward Melville to a 61-42 victory over Sachem East in Suffolk I boys basketball on Tuesday.

Devin Lynch and Aidan Kilduff each had 11 points for Ward Melville (6-5). Luke Chitkara and Neelesh Raghurama each had 10 points. AJ Vurchio had 12 points for Sachem East (6-5).

Kings Park 61, Islip 52: Joe Romano had 17 points and seven assists to lead Kings Park (4-6) in Suffolk V. Thomas Matonti added 14 points. Devon Carter had 25 points for Islip (3-7).

MONDAY’S GAMES

East Islip 39, Rocky Point 35: John Talt scored 13 points as East Islip (6-5) overcame an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit in League IV. Justin Adames had a steal and a layup with 4:15 to go put East Islip ahead. Casmere Morrow had 14 points for Rocky Point (6-3).

Seaford 66, East Rockaway 34: Andrew Tudda had 33 points and Devon O’Donnell added 13 points to lead Seaford (8-4) in non-league. Antonio Buzzetta had 18 points for East Rockaway (4-7).

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bay Shore 52, Copiague 42: Shani Clark and Emily Ehlers each scored 14 points to lead Bay Shore (8-4) in Suffolk II. Khaleis London added 12 points. Destiny Johnson scored 20 points for Copiague (2-9).

Comsewogue 48, East Islip 40: Hannah Ellis had 20 points, eight steals and six rebounds to lead Comsewogue (4-3) in Suffolk IV. Ella Tantillo had 21 points for East Islip (1-8).

BOYS BOWLING

Bay Shore 29, Floyd 4: Jayden Lobasso had a high game of 247 in Game 1 of a 729 series to lead Bay Shore (5-2) in Suffolk II. Joseph Tagliamonte rolled a high game of 229 in Game 1 of a 656 series for Floyd (5-3).