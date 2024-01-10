High school sports roundup: Basketball, boys bowling
Lorenzo Beaton had 16 points and 14 rebounds to lead Ward Melville to a 61-42 victory over Sachem East in Suffolk I boys basketball on Tuesday.
Devin Lynch and Aidan Kilduff each had 11 points for Ward Melville (6-5). Luke Chitkara and Neelesh Raghurama each had 10 points. AJ Vurchio had 12 points for Sachem East (6-5).
Kings Park 61, Islip 52: Joe Romano had 17 points and seven assists to lead Kings Park (4-6) in Suffolk V. Thomas Matonti added 14 points. Devon Carter had 25 points for Islip (3-7).
MONDAY’S GAMES
East Islip 39, Rocky Point 35: John Talt scored 13 points as East Islip (6-5) overcame an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit in League IV. Justin Adames had a steal and a layup with 4:15 to go put East Islip ahead. Casmere Morrow had 14 points for Rocky Point (6-3).
Seaford 66, East Rockaway 34: Andrew Tudda had 33 points and Devon O’Donnell added 13 points to lead Seaford (8-4) in non-league. Antonio Buzzetta had 18 points for East Rockaway (4-7).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bay Shore 52, Copiague 42: Shani Clark and Emily Ehlers each scored 14 points to lead Bay Shore (8-4) in Suffolk II. Khaleis London added 12 points. Destiny Johnson scored 20 points for Copiague (2-9).
Comsewogue 48, East Islip 40: Hannah Ellis had 20 points, eight steals and six rebounds to lead Comsewogue (4-3) in Suffolk IV. Ella Tantillo had 21 points for East Islip (1-8).
BOYS BOWLING
Bay Shore 29, Floyd 4: Jayden Lobasso had a high game of 247 in Game 1 of a 729 series to lead Bay Shore (5-2) in Suffolk II. Joseph Tagliamonte rolled a high game of 229 in Game 1 of a 656 series for Floyd (5-3).