High school sports roundup: Basketball, wrestling, bowling
Juliana Mahan had 35 points, including a key putback in overtime to give Shoreham-Wading River a four-point advantage with 2:30 left, to lead Shoreham-Wading River to a 69-63 win over Bayport-Blue Point in Suffolk League VI girls basketball on Thursday. Alyssa Bell added 19 points for Shoreham-Wading River (6-1).
Samantha Haber, who scored 26 points, made a three-pointer with two seconds left in regulation to tie the score at 62 and force overtime for Bayport-Blue Point (4-3).
Bayport-Blue Point outscored Shoreham-Wading River 22-11 in the fourth quarter to force overtime. Shoreham-Wading River scored seven of the eight points in overtime.
Mount Sinai 58, Center Moriches 42: Mia Betencourt had 17 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, Lexi Cergol had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Kyla Orlando added 17 points for Mount Sinai (7-0).
WEDNESDAY’S GAMES
Greenport/Southold 51, Smithtown Christian 46: Lilly Corwin had 25 points to lead Greenport, which outscored Smithtown Christian 22-8 in the fourth quarter in Suffolk VII. Francesca Santacroce added 15 points for Greenport/Southold (5-2). Anna Loiacono had 29 points for Smithtown Christian (2-5).
Babylon 52, East Hampton 29: Emily Love had 10 points and five rebounds to lead Babylon (6-1). Lydia Rowan had 14 points for East Hampton (1-6).
Centereach 57, Huntington 53: Meaghan Grieco had 13 points, 10 rebounds and six blocked shots and Hayley Torres had 12 points, seven assists and five steals to lead Centereach (6-4) in Suffolk III.
Half Hollow Hills East 52, Bellport 37: Rose Azmoudeh had 31 points and 12 rebounds to lead Half Hollow Hills East (8-1). Alex Brown added nine points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.
West Babylon 64, Newfield 42: Jade Dockery had 33 points to lead West Babylon (8-1). Jaelynn Burgess had 16 points and Sam Maucere had eight points and 10 rebounds. Raiyah Reid had 24 points for Newfield (0-8).
Islip 47, Sayville 37: Carley Mullins had 16 points to lead Islip (5-1) in Suffolk V. Ava Vadyak added 10 points. Mia DeSimone had 10 points for Sayville (5-1).
Holy Trinity 54, Friends Academy 33: Maya Logie had 25 points and five assists to lead Holy Trinity (3-9) in non-league.
BOYS BASKETBALL
WEDNESDAY’S SCORES
Farmingdale 72, Freeport 57: JJ Collins had 23 points and Jake Mangio had 14 points for Farmingdale (11-2) in non-league. Latrell Tucker had 18 points and 10 rebounds and Elijah Darby had 18 points and eight rebounds for Freeport (6-9).
Smithtown East 55, Deer Park 42: Ben Haug had 20 points to lead Smithtown East (6-3) in Suffolk III. Ethan Nelson had 19 points for Deer Park (6-4).
Hampton Bays 70, Wyandanch 53: Patrick Donahue had 26 points and six rebounds and James Powers had 18 points, five rebounds and five assists to lead Hampton Bays (4-5) in Suffolk V. Isaiah Lattanzio added 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Jeremiah Webb finished with 16 points for Wyandanch (5-4).
Mount Sinai 65, Harborfields 48: Brian Vales had 19 points and nine rebounds and Andrew Chandrika had 19 points and six rebounds for Mount Sinai (6-4).
Smithtown Christian 64, Ross 38: Isaiah McCarter had 20 points, 20 rebounds and three blocks and Lorenzo Crilly finished with 20 points and eight steals for Smithtown Christian (8-1) in Suffolk VII.
WRESTLING
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
Chaminade 43, St. Anthony’s 30: John Sammartano pinned Alexander Carros in 3:32 at 160 pounds and Tom Jemison pinned Chris Benitez in 2:20 at 215 pounds for Chaminade in the CHSAA.
Kellenberg 57, St. John the Baptist 6: Nicholas Badolato pinned Samuel Almanza in 3:12 at 116 pounds and Andrew DiBiase pinned Nicholas Spano at 124 pounds for Kellenberg.
BOYS BOWLING
Holy Trinity 7, St. John the Baptist 2: Gabe Klarikaitis rolled a 232 in Game 3 of a 548 series, Sean Hatkinson rolled a 213 in Game 3 of a 553 series and Drew Sinclair rolled a 214 in Game 3 of a 401 two-game series for Holy Trinity (6-4) in the CHSAA.
Floyd 27, Sayville 6: Joseph Tagliamonte had a high game of 226 in a 653 series for Floyd (8-4) in Suffolk II. Alex Clark had a 256 high game in a 641 series for Sayville (3-9).
GIRLS BOWLING
Longwood 30, Half Hollow Hills 10: Kaylee Dwyer rolled a 226 in Game 3 of a 657 series and Ava Mazella had a 223 in Game 2 of a 648 series for Longwood (11-0) in Suffolk I.
Maryanna Fanelli added a 215, Jolie Penney added a 213 and Mikayla James added a 201.
East Islip 37, Comsewogue 3: Kailyn Bloch had a 279 high game in a 748 series and Dakota Collins had a 608 series for East Islip (10-0) in Suffolk III.