High school sports roundup: Basketball, wrestling, bowling

Jasmine McKay scored 32 points and reached 1,000 for her career in her 49th varsity game with North Babylon, which defeated Lindenhurst, 64-36, in Suffolk II girls basketball Wednesday. McKay had four three-pointers and Dakota Rivers added nine points for North Babylon (8-4). Delaney McCandless scored 18 points for Lindenhurst (7-5).

Hauppauge 53, East Islip 33: Hailey Kulesa had 16 points and 16 rebounds to lead Hauppauge (3-7) in Suffolk IV. Crisalyn Abruscato added 13 points and Melissa O’Connor had 11 points. Emily Mooney had 10 points for East Islip (1-10).

Holy Trinity 43, Floral Park 41: Maya Logie hit two free throws with one second left to lift Holy Trinity (2-8) in non-league. Logie finished with 18 points and six steals. Kiera Kozlowski had 10 points for the Titans. Sarah Owen and Katherine Klein each had 11 points for Floral Park (6-8).

TUESDAY’S GAMES

West Babylon 52, Huntington 49: Jade Dockery had 28 points to lead West Babylon (7-0) in Suffolk III. Avery Vergano had seven points, including three free throws with nine seconds left to secure the win for West Babylon, which outscored Huntington, 20-14, in the fourth quarter. Lauren Donaghy had 16 points for Huntington (3-4).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bayport-Blue Point 70, Southampton 63: Robby Maurer scored six of his 38 points in overtime and added six assists and four steals to lead Bayport-Blue Point (10-2) in Suffolk VI. Dylan Craig had 17 points and five assists and Brendan Waters added 11 points and 12 rebounds. Alex Franklin had 19 points for Southampton (8-4).

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Amityville 74, East Hampton 59: Seville Williams had 27 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals to lead Amityville (7-5) in Suffolk IV. Amir Dickerson added 17 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals and Sherwin Johnson had 10 points, 12 rebounds and three steals. Amityville ended the game on a 14-3 run. Toby Foster had 17 points for East Hampton (3-7).

TUESDAY’S GAMES

East Meadow 72, Valley Stream Central 62: Isaiah Perkins had 17 points and six blocks to lead East Meadow (10-3) in Nassau AA-III. Izaiah Richards and Mazin Ibrahem each had 13 points. Saige Frisco scored 21 points for Valley Stream Central (5-8).

Great Neck South 58, Herricks 49: Jesse Tricario had 29 points for Great Neck South (7-1) in Nassau AA-III. Brothers Jesse and John Roggendorf each had 11 points. Akshar Sabarad had 15 points for Herricks (1-7).

WRESTLING

North Babylon 59, Islip 8: Raynaldo DeJesus pinned James Eifert in 47 seconds at 131 pounds to lead No. 1 North Babylon over No. 9 Islip in the quarterfinals of the Suffolk Division I Dual Meet Tournamnet. John Rowland pinned Joe DeLucca in 5:58 at 145 pounds and Peter Banculli pinned Spencer Nassire in 1:12 at 152 pounds.

Islip defeated No. 8 Bellport, 39-30 earlier to advance to the quarterfinals. Zach Miller pinned Hayden Tooker in 5:33 in the clinching match at 215 pounds.

TUESDAY’S MATCH

Freeport 41, Syosset 22: Jordan Addison pinned Sean Dillon in 5:56 at 215 pounds to seal Freeport’s win in Nassau I-A. Juan Ramos pinned Declan Broggy in 1:33 at 285 pounds and Anthony Velasquez pinned John Tsiakos in 3:11 at 170 pounds as Freeport (4-1) clinched a share of the conference title in a three-way tie with Uniondale and Massapequa.

BOYS BOWLING

MacArthur 11, Island Trees 0: Michael Rodriguez led MacArthur (7-5) with a high series of 539 in Nassau VI. Nicholas Lesica had a high game of 212 for Island Trees (1-4).

Kellenberg 9, St. John the Baptist 0: Richard Deem had a high game of 252 in a 668 series to lead Kellenberg (6-0) in CHSAA.

GIRLS GYMNASTICS

Syosset 177.7, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK 175.05: Leah Chin placed first on vault (9.25), beam (9.45) and floor (9.4) to lead Syosset (8-0) in Nassau I. Marisa Schlossman placed first in the all-around (36.7) and on bars (9.5) for Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK (4-1).

BOYS SWIMMING

TUESDAY’S MEETS

Connetquot/East Islip 96, Commack/Northport 80: Tristan Weingarten won the 100 backstroke in 53.03, breaking his 10th school record and qualifying for the state championship for Connetquot/East Islip (6-2) in Suffolk I. Dean Smith won the 500 free in 5:12.23 and Bryden Black won the 100 free in 49.06.

Hauppauge/Smithtown 94, Huntington/Harborfields/Whitman 86: Evan Creter qualified for the state tournament with a 51.71 in the 100 backstroke to lead Hauppauge/Smithtown (6-0) in Suffolk I. Noah Hutzler, Dylan Gallub, Chris Sweeney and Alex Trzaskowski qualified for states with a 1:39.55 first place finish in the 200 medley relay.