High school sports roundup: Basketball, wrestling, bowling
Jasmine McKay scored 32 points and reached 1,000 for her career in her 49th varsity game with North Babylon, which defeated Lindenhurst, 64-36, in Suffolk II girls basketball Wednesday. McKay had four three-pointers and Dakota Rivers added nine points for North Babylon (8-4). Delaney McCandless scored 18 points for Lindenhurst (7-5).
Hauppauge 53, East Islip 33: Hailey Kulesa had 16 points and 16 rebounds to lead Hauppauge (3-7) in Suffolk IV. Crisalyn Abruscato added 13 points and Melissa O’Connor had 11 points. Emily Mooney had 10 points for East Islip (1-10).
Holy Trinity 43, Floral Park 41: Maya Logie hit two free throws with one second left to lift Holy Trinity (2-8) in non-league. Logie finished with 18 points and six steals. Kiera Kozlowski had 10 points for the Titans. Sarah Owen and Katherine Klein each had 11 points for Floral Park (6-8).
TUESDAY’S GAMES
West Babylon 52, Huntington 49: Jade Dockery had 28 points to lead West Babylon (7-0) in Suffolk III. Avery Vergano had seven points, including three free throws with nine seconds left to secure the win for West Babylon, which outscored Huntington, 20-14, in the fourth quarter. Lauren Donaghy had 16 points for Huntington (3-4).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bayport-Blue Point 70, Southampton 63: Robby Maurer scored six of his 38 points in overtime and added six assists and four steals to lead Bayport-Blue Point (10-2) in Suffolk VI. Dylan Craig had 17 points and five assists and Brendan Waters added 11 points and 12 rebounds. Alex Franklin had 19 points for Southampton (8-4).
Amityville 74, East Hampton 59: Seville Williams had 27 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals to lead Amityville (7-5) in Suffolk IV. Amir Dickerson added 17 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals and Sherwin Johnson had 10 points, 12 rebounds and three steals. Amityville ended the game on a 14-3 run. Toby Foster had 17 points for East Hampton (3-7).
TUESDAY’S GAMES
East Meadow 72, Valley Stream Central 62: Isaiah Perkins had 17 points and six blocks to lead East Meadow (10-3) in Nassau AA-III. Izaiah Richards and Mazin Ibrahem each had 13 points. Saige Frisco scored 21 points for Valley Stream Central (5-8).
Great Neck South 58, Herricks 49: Jesse Tricario had 29 points for Great Neck South (7-1) in Nassau AA-III. Brothers Jesse and John Roggendorf each had 11 points. Akshar Sabarad had 15 points for Herricks (1-7).
WRESTLING
North Babylon 59, Islip 8: Raynaldo DeJesus pinned James Eifert in 47 seconds at 131 pounds to lead No. 1 North Babylon over No. 9 Islip in the quarterfinals of the Suffolk Division I Dual Meet Tournamnet. John Rowland pinned Joe DeLucca in 5:58 at 145 pounds and Peter Banculli pinned Spencer Nassire in 1:12 at 152 pounds.
Islip defeated No. 8 Bellport, 39-30 earlier to advance to the quarterfinals. Zach Miller pinned Hayden Tooker in 5:33 in the clinching match at 215 pounds.
TUESDAY’S MATCH
Freeport 41, Syosset 22: Jordan Addison pinned Sean Dillon in 5:56 at 215 pounds to seal Freeport’s win in Nassau I-A. Juan Ramos pinned Declan Broggy in 1:33 at 285 pounds and Anthony Velasquez pinned John Tsiakos in 3:11 at 170 pounds as Freeport (4-1) clinched a share of the conference title in a three-way tie with Uniondale and Massapequa.
BOYS BOWLING
MacArthur 11, Island Trees 0: Michael Rodriguez led MacArthur (7-5) with a high series of 539 in Nassau VI. Nicholas Lesica had a high game of 212 for Island Trees (1-4).
Kellenberg 9, St. John the Baptist 0: Richard Deem had a high game of 252 in a 668 series to lead Kellenberg (6-0) in CHSAA.
GIRLS GYMNASTICS
Syosset 177.7, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK 175.05: Leah Chin placed first on vault (9.25), beam (9.45) and floor (9.4) to lead Syosset (8-0) in Nassau I. Marisa Schlossman placed first in the all-around (36.7) and on bars (9.5) for Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK (4-1).
BOYS SWIMMING
TUESDAY’S MEETS
Connetquot/East Islip 96, Commack/Northport 80: Tristan Weingarten won the 100 backstroke in 53.03, breaking his 10th school record and qualifying for the state championship for Connetquot/East Islip (6-2) in Suffolk I. Dean Smith won the 500 free in 5:12.23 and Bryden Black won the 100 free in 49.06.
Hauppauge/Smithtown 94, Huntington/Harborfields/Whitman 86: Evan Creter qualified for the state tournament with a 51.71 in the 100 backstroke to lead Hauppauge/Smithtown (6-0) in Suffolk I. Noah Hutzler, Dylan Gallub, Chris Sweeney and Alex Trzaskowski qualified for states with a 1:39.55 first place finish in the 200 medley relay.