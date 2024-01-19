High school sports roundup: Bowling, basketball, wrestling

Anthony Manetta rolled a 300 in Game 3 of an 807 series to lead Comsewogue to a 30-3 win over Rocky Point in Suffolk IV boys bowling Thursday. Bradyn Brogan rolled a 268 in Game 2 of a 683 series for Comsewogue (7-0-1). Meghan Delfox, a girl who bowls on the Rocky Point (1-6) boys team, rolled a 242 in Game 3.

West Islip 28, Lindenhurst 5: Frankie Caramanica rolled a 711 series for West Islip (4-6) in Suffolk I.

GIRLS BOWLING

Longwood 28, Smithtown 12: Ava Mazella rolled a 232 in Game 1 of a 626 series for Longwood (9-0) in Suffolk I. Kaylee Dwyer had a high game of 234 in a 619 series.

East Islip 38, West Islip 2: Brooke Andresen shot a 687 series and Kailyn Bloch rolled a 676 series for East Islip (8-0) in Suffolk III. Rosalie Crowe added a match-high 247 in Game 3.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Great Neck North 45, Calhoun 38: Coby Kalimian and Brian Asnadi each scored 13 points to lead Great Neck North (6-9) in Nassau AA-IV. Matt Shlomo added six points and three steals. Joey Goodman scored 12 points for Calhoun (3-10).

WEDNESDAY’S GAME

Malverne 76, Seaford 68: Chad Wesley had 26 points, including five three-pointers, and eight assists to lead Malverne (4-3) in Nassau A-VII. Andrew Tudda scored 30 points for Seaford (2-5).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Division 45, Bethpage 33: Emma Robins had 19 points and 11 rebounds for Division (10-4) in Nassau AA-III. Ashley Anderson added seven points. Katie Cusak led Bethpage (5-9) with 11 points and Ava Thomeidis had nine points.

WEDNESDAY’S GAME

Wantagh 36, Plainedge 35: Juliana Cerasi made four consecutive free throws in the final 30 seconds to seal the win for Wantagh (12-2) in Nassau A-I. It marked the 400th win of coach Stan Bujacich’s career. Skylar Mondelli hit a three-pointer with a minute left to tie the score at 30. Lucy Younghans scored 14 points for Plainedge (10-5).

WRESTLING

WEDNESDAY’S MATCHES

Whitman 36, Miller Place 33: Luis Navarro pinned Stephano Manzo in 21 seconds in the clinching match at 285 pounds to lead No. 5 Whitman over No. 4 Miller Place in the Suffolk Division I dual meet quarterfinals. Christopher Reyes defeated Taye Bennett-Guma via 6-2 decision at 215 pounds to cut Whitman’s deficit to three points.

Whitman will face top-seeded North Babylon in the semifinals at noon on Saturday at Bay Shore.

East Islip 33, Patchogue-Medford 28: Nicholas Groneman took a 15-6 major decision over Julio Tacur at 190 pounds to lead No. 7 East Islip over No. 2 Patchogue-Medford in the Suffolk Division I dual meet quarterfinals. Christoper Coleman pinned Shaun Holland in 4:48 at 170 pounds.

East Islip will face No. 3 Connetquot in the semifinals at noon on Saturday at Bay Shore.

Glenn 30, Port Jefferson 21: David Rafiq defeated James Dowd via 4-0 decision in the clinching match at 215 pounds to lead No. 3 Glenn over No. 2 Port Jefferson in the Suffolk Division II dual meet semifinals. Ashton Presti pinned Jameson Roeber in 1:26 at 101 pounds. Glenn will face top-seeded Shoreham-Wading River in the final at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Bay Shore.

GIRLS GYMNASTICS

WEDNESDAY’S MEET

Bethpage 152.7, Long Beach 152.3: Adrienne Blonder took first on bars (7.65) and tied for first on beam with teammate Alina Richer (8.70) to lead Bethpage in Nassau I. Blonder also took second in the all-around (33.10). Long Beach’s Kirsten Lilly won the all-around (33.35), vault (8.50) and floor (8.90).