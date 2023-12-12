Long Island high school sports roundup: Basketball, wrestling, bowling

Lauren Donaghy scored 28 points, including five three-pointers, to lead Huntington to a 52-47 win over Bellport in Suffolk III girls basketball on Monday. She added eight rebounds and four steals. Ava McDonald had 10 points, eight assists and five steals and Kayleigh Bender had eight points and 15 rebounds for Huntington (4-0).

Brynn Johnsen had 17 points for Bellport (3-1). Autumn Canella had 12 points.

SUNDAY’S GAME

St. Anthony’s 53, St. Francis Prep 35: Alexis Mitas had 20 points and 10 rebounds for St.Anthony’s (4-1) in the CHSAA. Emma Toner added 18 points and five steals. Iyana Morel had eight points.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

North Shore 42, Cold Spring Harbor 41: Kate Salerno stole an inbounds pass with 8.1 seconds left, leading to Keira Pombar scoring the winning layup off an assist from Hailey Ayres with four seconds left for North Shore (3-1) in non-league. Pombar finished with 11 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Emma Priolo had 12 points and Sofia Della Ratta had six points, 13 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals. Cleo Dallaris led all scorers with 16 points for Cold Spring Harbor (2-2).

Freeport 44, Smithtown West 37: Nia Phillips had 14 points and seven rebounds and Laila Harrison scored 12 points to lead Freeport (3-2) in non-league. Madison Harris added nine points and 10 rebounds. Catherine Piccininni scored 14 points for Smithtown West (0-4).

Amityville 44, Glenn 31: Alana Henry had 13 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and five blocks to lead Amityville (2-1) in non-league. Natalia Baptiste added 10 points, six assists and five rebounds. Riley Szokoli scored 11 points for Glenn (1-4).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Sayville 65, Hampton Bays 58: Mike Carmody had 20 points and five assists to lead Sayville (3-1). Logan Maha had 14 points and five blocks and Richie Carmody added 13 points and six rebounds for Sayville (3-1). Isaiah Lattanzio scored 17 points and James Powers had 14 points for Hampton Bays (2-1).

SUNDAY’S GAMES

Valley Stream North 84, St. Pius V 51: Dominic Obukwelu had 24 points and six rebounds for Valley Stream North (3-1) in non-league at the JoJo Wright Invitational. Jalen Harrison had 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

South Side 51. Valley Stream South 38: Ryan Kennedy scored 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds for South Side (2-0) in non-league. Patrick Mullin added nine points and seven rebounds. Brady DelValle scored 16 points and made two three-pointers for Valley Stream South (1-3).

Friends Academy 58, Uniondale 49: Eyan Valadez scored 24 points on eight three-pointers to lead Friends Academy (1-1) in non-league. Jackson O’Brien added 17 points and 11 rebounds. Dameek Horton had 20 point for Uniondale (0-2).

Garden City 50, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK 44: John Uhoda scored 14 points for Garden City (3-0) in non-league at the JoJo Wright Invitational. Danny Psaki added 13 points. Ryan Hosein scored 15 points for Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK (4-1).

Holy Trinity 92, Syosset 59: Corey Sommervil scored 22 points to lead Holy Trinity (3-1) in non-league. Malachi Cooper added 16 points and Baron Pinksy had 13 points. Justin Brown scored 10 points and made two three-pointers. AJ AbuSaab had 20 points for Syosset (2-3).

Port Washington 84, St. Mary’s 68: Trevor Amalfitano scored 19 points to lead Port Washington (4-0) in non-league. Cole Reyes and Jake Vanderputten each scored 15. John Spinoso added 13 points. Cameron Serrano scored 14 for St. Mary’s (1-4).

WRESTLING

SATURDAY’S MATCH

Wantagh 52, Patchogue-Medford 21: Anthony Clem pinned Ryan Gallelli in one minute at 131 pounds and his brother Joseph pinned Rocco Azzara in 54 seconds at 138 pounds to lead Wantagh in non-league. Luke Donofrio pinned Evan Durnick in 1:28 at 160 pounds.

BOYS BOWLING

Wheatley 11, Herricks 0: Jojo Dolezal had a high game of 224 for Wheatley (5-0) in non-league. Dan Gillette had a high game of 221. Herricks is 2-4.

Harborfields 28, Central Islip 4: Sean McNally bowled a 635 series for Harborfields (1-2) in Suffolk III. Arlen Nemeth bowled a 624 series. Central Islip is 1-3.

Smithtown 26, Northport 7: Josh Holcomb had a 716 series, rolling a 288 in Game 3, for Smithtown (4-1) in Suffolk III. Jeremy Holcomb rolled a 246 in Game 1. Northport is 0-2.

GIRLS BOWLING

East Islip 33, Islip 7: Kailyn Bloch rolled a high game of 258 with a 687 series for East Islip (2-0) in Suffolk III. Dakota Collins shot a 615 series. Islip is 2-1.