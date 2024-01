Erik Kubelka scored 19 points and Jake Mangio had 16 points to lead Farmingdale to a 55-53 win over Port Wshington in Nassau AAA-II boys basketball Monday. Caden Lennon grabbed 15 rebounds for Farmingdale (8-1). Trevor Amalfitano had 29 points for Port Washington (10-2).

Amityville 79, Half Hollow Hills West 56: Amir Dickerson scored 13 of his 26 points in the first quarter to lead Amityville (5-5) in Suffolk IV. Dajon Clinton had 16 points and five rebounds and Seville Willams had 11 points, six assists and four steals. Mason Reisch had 14 points for Hills West (4-6).

SUNDAY’S GAMES

Brentwood 73, Thomas Jefferson 69: Devon Snell had 29 points to lead Brentwood (8-1) to a non-league win in the Gary Charles Hoops Classic. Marquese Dennis scored 21 points and Josh Ramos added nine points and nine assists. Devin Clarke scored all eight of his points in the fourth quarter.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Hampton Bays 63, Kings Park 60: Isaiah Lattanzio scored six of his 10 points in overtime and had seven rebounds and five assists for Hampton Bays (4-4) in Suffolk V. Patrick Donahue led the Baymen with 25 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. James Powers added 19 points and four steals. Joe Romano scored 23 points and Thomas Matonti had 20 points for Kings Park (3-6).

West Hempstead 79, Valley Stream North 68: Isaiah Blunt scored 37 points and Evan Wilson added 15 points to lead West Hempstead (8-3) in non-league. Dom Obukwelu led Valley Stream North (9-3) with 33 points, including 16 in the fourth quarter.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Port Jefferson 38, Smithtown Christian 34: Anna Matvya scored 17 points, Matreiya Driscoll-Stremich added 10 points and Rose Meliker-Hammock had eight points to lead Port Jefferson (1-7) in Suffolk VII. Anna Loicano scored 21 points for Smithtown Christian (0-6).

Massapequa 69, Hicksville 31: Briana Neary had 17 points and Savanna Appleton and Paige Garguilo each added 10 points to lead Massapequa (5-3) in Nassau AAA-I. Catherine Perrucci had 12 points for Hicksville (2-9).

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Clarke 43, Friends Academy 35: Michelle Diaz had 26 points and 10 steals and Lia Addeo added six points and 14 rebounds to lead Clarke (6-3) in Nassau A-II. Elle Russell scored 11 points for Friends Academy (4-4).

Islip 49, Amityville 48: Carley Mullins had 12 points to lead Islip (2-6) in Suffolk V. Alana Henry had 18 points for Amityville (4-5).

Half Hollow Hills East 55, West Islip 35: Rose Azmoudeh had 32 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and four steals to lead Half Hollow Hills East (5-4) in Suffolk III. Ariela Hamilton added nine points, seven assists and six rebounds. Courtney Xippolitos had 10 points for West Islip (6-3).

BOYS BOWLING

MacArthur 11, Wantagh 0: Eric Lohmann rolled a 564 series for MacArthur (6-4) in Nassau VII.

Wheatley 11, Port Washington 0: Cooper Lam rolled a 229, Dan Gillette a 220 and Jojo Dolezal a 215 to lead Wheatley (10-0) in non-league.

Holy Trinity 9, St. Dominic 0: Gabe Klarikaicis rolled a 222 in Game 2 of a 538 series to lead Holy Trinity (2-2) in CHSAA.

GIRLS BOWLING

Comsewogue 25, West Islip 15: Izzy Grillo rolled a 234 in Game 3 of a 599 series to lead Comsewogue (6-1) in Suffolk III.

Mineola 11, Garden City 0: Kelsey Morrison had a 200 high game in a 559 series and Allison Gayson had a high game of 188 to lead Mineola (9-0) in Nassau II.

Holy Trinity 9, St. Dominic 0: Sophia O’Malley rolled a 149 in Game 2 of a 425 series and Emma LaMaina bowled a 139 in Game 3 of a 385 series to lead Holy Trinity (2-3) in CHSAA.

WRESTLING

SATURDAY’S MATCHES

Locust Valley 28, Jericho 23: Dylan Mueller defeated Edmond Wu 3-0 in the deciding match at 108 pounds to lead Locust Valley in non-league at the Bob Bury Duals. Charles Kelly pinned Jimmy Liang in 1:52 at 215 pounds and Ryan Roberts pinned Jonathan Perlman in 4:00 at 160.

Chaminade 34, Oceanside 28: Lucas Griffin defeated Kieran Harrington via 6-2 decision at 101 pounds to seal Chaminade’s non-league win at the Oceanside Downstate Duals. Landon Lee pinned Brett Moshkovich in 1:39 at 285 pounds and Sam Griffin pinned Max Gutman in 1:35 at 152 pounds.

Patchogue-Medford 36, Sayville 30: Noah Barke pinned Timothy Holahan in 54 seconds in the deciding match at 116 pounds to lead Patchogue-Medford in non-league at the Cory Hubbard Duals. Aiden Morin pinned Brady Spreckels in 2:49 at 108 pounds to tie the meet at 30 for Patchogue-Medford.

Islip 42, Massapequa 24: Zach Miller pinned Ethan Pravato in 30 seconds at 215 pounds to lead Islip in non-league at the Bob Bury Duals. Jared Spahn pinned Jackson Keon in 36 seconds at 145 pounds and Max Haynes pinned Austin Krien in 1:02 at 138.