High school sports roundup

Paige Wygodzki won first singles, 6-0, 6-0, Samantha Wiemann won second singles, 6-4, 6-2, and Peyton Quinn won third singles, 6-1, 6-2, in St. Anthony’s 5-0 win over Archbishop Molloy in the state CHSAA girls tennis championship at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Thursday.

Peighton Menulty and Faye Gorman won first doubles, 6-6, 6-1, and Devan Lange and Madison Meary won second doubles, 6-0, 6-0, for the Friars.

BOYS SOCCER

Smithtown East 1, Connetquot 0: Eldis Randoncic scored with 32 minutes left in the second half to lead No. 2 Smithtown East over No. 7 Connetquot in the quarterfinals of the Suffolk AAA Tournament. Diego Flores made three saves in his eighth shutout of the season. Trevor Carr made eight saves for Connetquot, which finished 8-4-5. Smithtown East (14-1-2) will host No. 3 Ward Melville in the semifinals at 4 p.m. on Monday.

Ward Melville 4, Whitman 0: Justin Clarke scored twice to lead No. 3 Ward Melville over No. 6 Whitman in the quarterfinals of the Suffolk Class AAA Tournament. Wilman Castellon and Robert Hauss each added a goal, and David McElroy made five saves for Ward Melville (12-2-2). Whitman finished 11-5-1.

Manhasset 5, Roosevelt 0: Dylan Bordieri, Luca Petruccelli, Frank Cvecic, Adam Armendariz and Gabe Feldman each scored to lead No. 2 Manhasset over No. 7 Roosevelt in the quarterfinals of the Nassau Class AA Tournament. Christian Castro made nine saves for Roosevelt, which finished 8-7. Manhasset (15-1-1) will face the winner of No. 3 South Side/No. 6 Long Beach in the semifinals at Mitchel Athletic Complex at 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

Kellenberg 6, St. Dominic 0: Terence Allen had a goal and an assist to lead Kellenberg (12-3-3) in CHSAA. Miles Abdeldaim, Jeffrey Lemus, Ogonna Okonkwo, Zachary Oliveira and Aidan Richards each added a goal. Nicholas Osario made 10 saves for St. Dominic (4-9-0).

GIRLS SOCCER

Kings Park 2, Islip 1: Tori Menzies scored in overtime to lead No. 1 Kings Park over No. 5 Islip in the semifinals of the Suffok Class A Tournament. Nikki Caratozzolo scored off an assist from Lucy Warywoda in the second half to force overtime for Kings Park (14-2-1). Peighton McKenna made 14 saves for Islip (14-1-3). Kings Park will face the winner of No. 2 Shoreham-Wading River/No. 3 Sayville in the final at Shoreham-Wading River at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

FIELD HOCKEY

Locust Valley 2, North Shore 0: Elizabeth Madden and Tessa Matozzo scored to lead No. 4 Locust Valley over No. 5 North Shore in the quarterfinals of the Nassau Class B Tournament. Holly Ward added two assists, Lauren Baxter made two saves and Braydan Haas made one save. Danielle DeMillio made four saves for North Shore, which finished 3-11. Locust Valley (7-6-2) will travel to face No. 1 Manhasset in the semifinals at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Plainedge 3, North Shore 1: Sarah Carter had eight kills and Ava Nitsch had 25 assists to lead No. 8 Plainedge to a 25-14, 25-14, 23-25, 25-18 win over No. 9 North Shore in the first round of the Nassau Class A Tournament. Plainedge (13-6) will visit No. 1 Mineola in the quarterfinals at 5 p.m. on Monday. North Shore finished 8-9.

Smithtown East 3, West Babylon 0: Alex Arroyo had 36 assists to lead No. 1 Smithtown East in a 25-15, 26-24, 25-12 win over No. 8 West Babylon in the quarterfinals of the Suffolk Class AA Tournament. Smithtown East (16-0) will host the winner of No. 4 Eastport-South Manor/No. 5 Bellport in the semifinals at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. West Babylon finished 8-8.