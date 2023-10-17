High school sports roundup

Natalie Sztorc defeated Irina Kercheval, 6-2, 2-6, 6-2, at second singles to lead No. 21 Riverhead to a 4-3 win over No. 12 East Hampton/Bridgehampton in the first round of the Suffolk girls tennis large school playoffs on Monday. Riverhead (6-5-1) will visit No. 5 Connetquot at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the second round. East Hampton/Bridgehampton finished 7-5.

Smithtown West 4, Half Hollow Hills West 3: Kaitlyn Montusi and Brenna DeLorenzo defeated Kira Schwartz and Amanda Borucki, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4, at third doubles to lead No. 16 Smithtown West over No. 17 Half Hollow Hills West in the first round of the Suffolk large school playoffs. Smithtown West (8-4) will visit top seed Half Hollow Hills East at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the second round. Half Hollow Hills West finished 6-6.

East Islip 6, Patchogue-Medford 1: Brianna Li defeated Martina Costigible 6-1, 7-5 at third singles to lead No. 14 East Islip over No. 19 Patchogue-Medford in the first round of the Suffolk large school playoffs. East Islip (9-6) will visit No. 3 Harborfields at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the second round. Patchogue-Medford finished 8-4.

BOYS GOLF

Riverhead wins conference title. Colby Baran shot a par 72 at Spring Lake Golf Club to lead Riverhead to its second straight Suffolk Conference IV Tournament win. Westhampton’s Owen Jessop led all golfers with a 1-under 71. Southampton placed second and East Hampton finished third.

BOYS SOCCER

Smithtown West 3, West Islip 0: James Martino, Gavin Reis and Alex Tylar each scored to lead Smithtown West (10-0-2) in Suffolk V. Nick Kondenar made nine saves. Shea Miller made six saves and Daniel Von Thaden made four saves for West Islip (7-6).

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

SUNDAY’S GAMES

Massapequa 1, Farmingdale 0: Joseph VanCura scored off an assist from Joseph Ivancich in the first half to lead Massapequa (3-6-4) in Nassau AAA. Nicholas Ambrosio made 14 saves. Paul DeGennaro made six saves for Farmingdale (0-5).

Long Beach 2, Bethpage 1: Ryan Ocampo and Mateo Gomez scored to lead Long Beach (7-1-3) in Nassau AA East. Ryder Heitefuss added two assists and Jayden Zarco-De la Cruz made five saves. Luke Waxer scored and Brett Jassey made four saves for Bethpage (2-4-2).

GIRLS SOCCER

Patchogue-Medford 1, Whitman 0: Addison Ruland finished a through ball from AJ Martin with 4:30 left in the first overtime to lead Patchogue-Medford (8-3-2) in Suffolk I on Saturday. Madison Eddington made three saves. Kathleen O’Mara made 18 saves for Whitman (5-7-1).

Cold Spring Harbor 3, Island Trees 2: Sadie Rosenblatt scored twice to lead Cold Spring Harbor (5-3-3) in Nassau AB-II. Jaida Luparello scored once. Kayla Tretola and Kayla Portes each scored a goal and Olivia Carbonaro made 10 saves for Island Trees (3-7-1).

FIELD HOCKEY

Commack 3, Riverhead 2: Nicole Bransfield, Parris Duenas and Grace Shikarides each scored in the third quarter to lead Commack (7-7) in Suffolk I. Duenas also had an assist and Danica Reina made 10 saves. Zuleika Herrera Rodriguez and Julianna Kramer each scored a goal and Kerry Stavracos made nine saves for Riverhead (3-11).

Bayport-Blue Point 1, Harborfields 0: Julia Fusco scored off an assist from Kendal Woolley with 7:33 left in the first quarter to lead Bayport-Blue Point (14-1) in Suffolk II. Lily Viscusi made 14 saves for Harborfields (12-4).

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Friends Academy 1, Seaford 0: Lindsay Vuono scored off an assist from Paige D’Anna in the first quarter to lead Friends Academy (4-4) in Nassau III. Marina Krichmar made four saves. Taylor Jebaily made four saves for Seaford (4-3-1).

Great Neck North 1, Great Neck South 0: Chloe Hedvat scored in the first quarter and Medalyn Yu made five saves to lead Great Neck North (3-7) in Nassau IV. Cecelia Ho made two saves and Angelina Hu made three saves for Great Neck South (0-10).

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

North Shore 3, Roslyn 1: Lindsay Fales had 14 kills and Ava DiFeo had 12 kills to lead North Shore (7-7) to a 25-21, 25-20, 12-25, 27-25 non-league win. Lia Serravalle added 18 assists and Nora Solomon had 27 digs.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Malverne 3, Roosevelt 2: Ayanna Simpson had 10 kills, 25 digs and four aces, and Mecca Jones had 14 kills to lead Malverne (5-6) to a 25-27, 25-20, 23-25, 25-17, 15-8 win in Nassau V.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Freeport 3, Valley Stream Central 2: Erik Cruz had 30 assists and two aces to lead Freeport to a 25-23, 25-23, 22-25, 20-25, 16-14 win in Nassau I-B. Melvin Velasquez had 15 kills, JC Rivera added 12 kills and seven blocks and Justin Salce had 18 digs for Freeport (1-9).