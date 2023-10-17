High school sports roundup
Natalie Sztorc defeated Irina Kercheval, 6-2, 2-6, 6-2, at second singles to lead No. 21 Riverhead to a 4-3 win over No. 12 East Hampton/Bridgehampton in the first round of the Suffolk girls tennis large school playoffs on Monday. Riverhead (6-5-1) will visit No. 5 Connetquot at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the second round. East Hampton/Bridgehampton finished 7-5.
Smithtown West 4, Half Hollow Hills West 3: Kaitlyn Montusi and Brenna DeLorenzo defeated Kira Schwartz and Amanda Borucki, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4, at third doubles to lead No. 16 Smithtown West over No. 17 Half Hollow Hills West in the first round of the Suffolk large school playoffs. Smithtown West (8-4) will visit top seed Half Hollow Hills East at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the second round. Half Hollow Hills West finished 6-6.
East Islip 6, Patchogue-Medford 1: Brianna Li defeated Martina Costigible 6-1, 7-5 at third singles to lead No. 14 East Islip over No. 19 Patchogue-Medford in the first round of the Suffolk large school playoffs. East Islip (9-6) will visit No. 3 Harborfields at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the second round. Patchogue-Medford finished 8-4.
BOYS GOLF
Riverhead wins conference title. Colby Baran shot a par 72 at Spring Lake Golf Club to lead Riverhead to its second straight Suffolk Conference IV Tournament win. Westhampton’s Owen Jessop led all golfers with a 1-under 71. Southampton placed second and East Hampton finished third.
BOYS SOCCER
Smithtown West 3, West Islip 0: James Martino, Gavin Reis and Alex Tylar each scored to lead Smithtown West (10-0-2) in Suffolk V. Nick Kondenar made nine saves. Shea Miller made six saves and Daniel Von Thaden made four saves for West Islip (7-6).
SUNDAY’S GAMES
Massapequa 1, Farmingdale 0: Joseph VanCura scored off an assist from Joseph Ivancich in the first half to lead Massapequa (3-6-4) in Nassau AAA. Nicholas Ambrosio made 14 saves. Paul DeGennaro made six saves for Farmingdale (0-5).
Long Beach 2, Bethpage 1: Ryan Ocampo and Mateo Gomez scored to lead Long Beach (7-1-3) in Nassau AA East. Ryder Heitefuss added two assists and Jayden Zarco-De la Cruz made five saves. Luke Waxer scored and Brett Jassey made four saves for Bethpage (2-4-2).
GIRLS SOCCER
Patchogue-Medford 1, Whitman 0: Addison Ruland finished a through ball from AJ Martin with 4:30 left in the first overtime to lead Patchogue-Medford (8-3-2) in Suffolk I on Saturday. Madison Eddington made three saves. Kathleen O’Mara made 18 saves for Whitman (5-7-1).
Cold Spring Harbor 3, Island Trees 2: Sadie Rosenblatt scored twice to lead Cold Spring Harbor (5-3-3) in Nassau AB-II. Jaida Luparello scored once. Kayla Tretola and Kayla Portes each scored a goal and Olivia Carbonaro made 10 saves for Island Trees (3-7-1).
FIELD HOCKEY
Commack 3, Riverhead 2: Nicole Bransfield, Parris Duenas and Grace Shikarides each scored in the third quarter to lead Commack (7-7) in Suffolk I. Duenas also had an assist and Danica Reina made 10 saves. Zuleika Herrera Rodriguez and Julianna Kramer each scored a goal and Kerry Stavracos made nine saves for Riverhead (3-11).
Bayport-Blue Point 1, Harborfields 0: Julia Fusco scored off an assist from Kendal Woolley with 7:33 left in the first quarter to lead Bayport-Blue Point (14-1) in Suffolk II. Lily Viscusi made 14 saves for Harborfields (12-4).
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Friends Academy 1, Seaford 0: Lindsay Vuono scored off an assist from Paige D’Anna in the first quarter to lead Friends Academy (4-4) in Nassau III. Marina Krichmar made four saves. Taylor Jebaily made four saves for Seaford (4-3-1).
Great Neck North 1, Great Neck South 0: Chloe Hedvat scored in the first quarter and Medalyn Yu made five saves to lead Great Neck North (3-7) in Nassau IV. Cecelia Ho made two saves and Angelina Hu made three saves for Great Neck South (0-10).
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
North Shore 3, Roslyn 1: Lindsay Fales had 14 kills and Ava DiFeo had 12 kills to lead North Shore (7-7) to a 25-21, 25-20, 12-25, 27-25 non-league win. Lia Serravalle added 18 assists and Nora Solomon had 27 digs.
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Malverne 3, Roosevelt 2: Ayanna Simpson had 10 kills, 25 digs and four aces, and Mecca Jones had 14 kills to lead Malverne (5-6) to a 25-27, 25-20, 23-25, 25-17, 15-8 win in Nassau V.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Freeport 3, Valley Stream Central 2: Erik Cruz had 30 assists and two aces to lead Freeport to a 25-23, 25-23, 22-25, 20-25, 16-14 win in Nassau I-B. Melvin Velasquez had 15 kills, JC Rivera added 12 kills and seven blocks and Justin Salce had 18 digs for Freeport (1-9).