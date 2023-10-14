High school sports roundup

Anya Konopka of Smithtown East and Maria Perez of Middle County are set to meet for the Suffolk girls tennis singles championship after each won quarterfinal and semifinal matches on Friday at Smithtown East.

The Westhampton duo of Matilda Buchen and Julia Stabile will take on Bayport-Blue Point’s Emilia and Evie Romano for the doubles crown after both teams won a quarterfinal and a semifinal. The championship matches will be at 9 a.m. Sunday at Eastern Athletic in Bayport.

Buchen and Stabile are seeking their second straight county title after defeating Sayville’s Meredith Albertelli and Kylie Person, 6-0, 6-2. The Romano sisters topped Aya Deckman and Josie Rudloff of Harborfields. The Romanos dropped the first set and were ahead in the second when Deckman suffered an ankle injury and could not continue.

All four doubles teams that reached semifinals earned spots in the state public schools championships, which will be held Oct. 26-28 in Schenectady.

Konopka and Perez both earned spots in the state tournament draw. Lola Dangin of Ross and Isabella Spilotros of Smithtown West will play in a third-place match on Sunday with the winner earning the last of Section XI’s spots in the state singles tournament. — Roger Rubin

GIRLS SOCCER

Sachem East 1, North Babylon 0: Vanessa Puerta scored off an assist from Natalie Davis two minutes into double overtime to lead Sachem East (10-2-2) in Suffolk I. Sophia Carpenito made one save in the shutout. Liz Byrne made eight saves for North Babylon (8-6-1).

North Shore 3, Lynbrook 0: Sam DiBenedetto scored two goals and Crystal Knoell added one to lead North Shore (3-2-4) in Nassau AB-1. Charlie Healy made two saves for the shutout. Cate Jennings made eight saves for Lynbrook (1-7-2).

Carey 3, Glen Cove 0: Antonietta Flaherty, Amelia Kalamaras and Laura Maya scored to lead Carey (9-1-1) in Nassau IV. Vanessa DeCastro made four saves. Heidi Castaneda made five saves for Glen Cove (5-5-2).

BOYS SOCCER

Locust Valley 2, Wantagh 0: Johnny Guillen scored twice to lead Locust Valley (12-0-1) in Nassau A East. William Guillen and Stefanos Linardos each had an assist, and Owen Pye made four saves. James Ackermann made eight saves for Wantagh (5-6-3).

Kellenberg 5, St. Dominic 2: Rafael Sanchez, Terence Allen and Zachary Oliveira each had a goal and an assist to lead Kellenberg (9-3-3) in the CHSAA. Daniel Carsey and Luca Coschignano also scored. Nicolas Osorio made 22 saves and added a goal, and Antonio Iona also scored for St. Dominic (2-7).

Calhoun 3, Bellmore JFK 1: Drew Lennon scored twice to lead Calhoun (4-0-8) in Nassau AA East. Jacob Bachrach added a goal and Joseph Sambade made five saves. Christian Maltes scored and Gavin Herzog made five saves for Bellmore JFK (0-3-3).