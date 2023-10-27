High school sports roundup

Carlos Gutierrez headed in a corner kick from Orlando Chinchilla in the first overtime period to give third-seeded Huntington a 4-3 win over No. 6 Comsewogue in the Suffolk Class AA boys soccer quarterfinals on Thursday. Gutierrez also had an assist and Dylan Hayden made seven saves.

Jon Morales and Bryan Lizama scored in the win. Aidan Bayer had two goals for Comsewogue.

Huntington (14-2-1) will play at No. 2 East Hampton on Monday in the semifinals.

Smithtown West 3, Hauppauge 2: John Savino scored two goals and Gavin Reis added a goal and an assist in No. 1 Smithtown West’s win over No. 8 Hauppauge in the quarterfinals of the Suffolk AA Tournament. Nick Kondenar made four saves. Smithtown West (11-0-2) hosts No. 4 Centereach on Monday in the semifinals.

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

Glenn 2, Islip 1: Grayson Hopkins scored 10 minutes into the first overtime period on an assist from Matt Pepper to lead No. 2 Glenn (16-1) over No. 7 Islip in the Suffolk Class A quarterfinals. Jared Spahn scored for Islip in the 13th minute before James D’Angeli tied the score at 1 in the 29th minute.

Tyler Ziminski made four saves for Glenn. Jack Whitehouse had four saves for Islip.

Glenn hosts No. 3 Kings Park at 4 p.m. on Saturday in the semifinals.

Kings Park 4, Center Moriches 1: Bryan Sredniawski scored two goals for No. 3 Kings Park (11-3-1) against No. 6 Center Moriches in the Suffolk Class A quarterfinals. Alex Squillacioti had one goal and two assists and Vincent D’Antona had one goal. Frank Capaccio had three saves.

GIRLS SOCCER

Garden City 2, Long Beach 0: Kathryn Monaco scored off of an assist from LeeLee Gaffney in the eighth minute in No. 1 Garden City’s win over No. 8 Long Beach in the quarterfinals of the Nassau Class AA Tournament. Briana Ciccone added a goal for the Trojans in the ninth minute

. Garden City (9-4-4) will face No. 4 Manhasset at 10 a.m. on Sunday at Cold Spring Harbor in the semifinals.

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

Seaford 2, Friends Academy 0: Kaylie Conklin and Amanda Williamson scored as No. 4 Seaford defeated No. 5 Friends Academy in the Nassau Class A quarterfinals. Joanna Bello had 11 saves.

Seaford (7-3-4) plays No. 1 Wantagh at 10 a.m. Saturday at Cold Spring Harbor in the semifinals.

Oyster Bay 2, West Hempstead 0: Gabriella Torres had a goal and an assist and Marlo Knox added a goal in No. 3 Oyster Bay’s win over No. 2 West Hempstead in the semifinals of the Nassau Class B Tournament. Ellie Mazur made nine saves.

Oyster Bay (9-4-2) will face No. 1 Wheatley at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at Cold Spring Harbor in the final.

FIELD HOCKEY

Ward Melville 2, Sachem East 0: Olivia Comerford and Peyton Phillips each scored one goal in No. 2 Ward Melville’s win over No. 3 Sachem East in the Suffolk Class A semifinals. Maggie Padavan made six saves.

Ward Melville (16-2) plays No. 1 Northport at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at Newfield in the final.

Northport 1, Bay Shore/Islip 0: Kenzie Bliven converted a pass from Lily Beamer with 9:06 remaining for No. 1 Northport (15-1) over No. 4 Bay Shore/Islip in the Suffolk Class A semifinals.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Hewlett 3, Floral Park 1: Daniel Nidetch had 15 kills and 11 blocks and Benjamin Rubinoff added 14 kills and seven digs as Hewlett (9-7) won, 25-7, 23-25, 28-26 25-8, in Nassau II-B.

Carey 3, Academy Charter 0: Justin Villa had 14 kills and Ewan Byrne had 31 assists and 10 aces to lead Carey (7-9), 25-16, 25-11, 25-17, in Nassau II-D.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Northport 3 Sachem East 0: Emma Watts had 16 kills, Riley Zdrojeski had 11 kills, Olivia Aguirre had eight kills and Chloe Mayer added 37 assists as No. 4 Northport defeated No. 5 Sachem East, 25-19, 25-17, 25-14, in the Suffolk Class AAA quarterfinals. Northport (13-3) plays the winner of No. 9 Riverhead/No. 1 Commack on Monday at the higher seed in the semifinals.

Plainedge 3, East Rockaway 2: Mia DiMarco had 12 kills and Ava Nitsch had six kills, 30 assists and 22 digs to lead Plainedge (12-6) to a 15-25, 28-26, 25-22, 15-9 victory in Nassau III.