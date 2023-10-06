High school sports roundup

Bryan Lizama scored twice to lead Huntington over Centereach 2-1, in Suffolk V boys soccer on Thursday. Nick Plachta made six saves for Huntington (11-2-1). Anthony Ruggiero scored a goal and Antonio Catapano made six saves for Centereach (7-3-1).

Sayville 2, Wyandanch 1: Luca Berlingieri and Brody O’Connell each scored a goal to lead Sayville (5-6) in Suffolk VII. Zak Minutello made six saves. Edson Jean had a goal for Wyandanch (1-8-1).

Carle Place 1, Cold Spring Harbor 0: Chris Zannino scored off a Ryan Leary throw-in to lead Carle Place (8-0-1) in Nassau B. Anthony Terrone made six saves in the shutout. Jonathan Aviles made seven saves for Cold Spring Harbor (4-5).

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

North Babylon 8, Bay Shore 4: Alex Jurzczak had three goals and two assists to lead North Babylon (7-5) in non-league. Cedric Raymond added three assists and one goal. Zakary Fox had a goal and an assist for Bay Shore (3-5-4) and Andrew Schaaf made eight saves.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Floyd 2, Sachem East 1: Jezai Kidd scored with 12 minutes left to lead Floyd (6-5-1) in non-league. Scott Eriksen added a goal and Dwight Blankenship made nine saves. Jack Deutsch scored and Gio Amesti made eight saves for Sachem East (3-6-1).

GIRLS SOCCER

Greenport/Southold/Mattituck 2, Miller Place 1: Cameron Stanton scored two goals, including a 35-yard strike with 24 minutes remaining to go up 2-0, leading Greenport/Southold/Mattituck (2-6-1) in Suffolk III on Thursday. Madison Smith had an assist and Haylie Dickerson made six saves. Sophia Ingenito had a goal and Mirabella Altebrando made seven saves for Miller Place (5-5-1).

Islip 1, Shoreham-Wading River 0: Emma Bowe scored on a free kick 25 minutes into the first half to lead Islip (10-0-2) in Suffolk III. Nicole Matute assisted on the goal. Peighton McKenna made seven saves. Morgan Lesiewicz made five saves for Shoreham-Wading River (8-3-2).

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Cold Spring Harbor 3, Mineola 2: Sadie Rosenblatt scored two goals and Megan Jasinski added a goal and an assist to lead Cold Spring Harbor (4-2-3) in Nassau AB-II. Marissa Krukowski made 13 saves for Mineola (2-4-1).

FIELD HOCKEY

West Islip 2, Half Hollow Hills 0: Sofia Raucci and Cadence Catalano each scored a goal to lead West Islip (7-6) in Suffolk I on Thursday. Damiana Beige made one save. Layla Greaves made nine saves for Half Hollow Hills (3-8).

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

West Hempstead 3, Locust Valley 0: Madison Cates had one kill, 17 assists and four aces to lead West Hempstead (5-4) to a 25-9, 25-21, 25-17 win in Nassau V on Thursday.

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Smithtown East 3, Half Hollow Hills East 1: Julia Cerullo had 10 digs, Alex Arroyo had 27 assists, and Sarah Moyer had 10 kills and four blocks to lead Smithtown East (12-0) to a 25-17, 25-16, 24-26, 25-13 win in Suffolk III.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Eastport-South Manor 3, East Islip 0: Ayden DesLauriers had 23 kills and 14 digs to lead Eastport-South Manor (9-1) to a 25-20, 25-15, 25-17 win in Suffolk I on Thursday. Ralph Betner had 32 assists.

BOYS GOLF

East Islip 9, Brentwood 0: Joe Schiano and Ethan Bernardos each shot an even par 36 on the Timber Point White Course to lead East Islip (3-5) in Suffolk V. The team shot a 199.