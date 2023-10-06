High school sports roundup
Bryan Lizama scored twice to lead Huntington over Centereach 2-1, in Suffolk V boys soccer on Thursday. Nick Plachta made six saves for Huntington (11-2-1). Anthony Ruggiero scored a goal and Antonio Catapano made six saves for Centereach (7-3-1).
Sayville 2, Wyandanch 1: Luca Berlingieri and Brody O’Connell each scored a goal to lead Sayville (5-6) in Suffolk VII. Zak Minutello made six saves. Edson Jean had a goal for Wyandanch (1-8-1).
Carle Place 1, Cold Spring Harbor 0: Chris Zannino scored off a Ryan Leary throw-in to lead Carle Place (8-0-1) in Nassau B. Anthony Terrone made six saves in the shutout. Jonathan Aviles made seven saves for Cold Spring Harbor (4-5).
WEDNESDAY’S GAMES
North Babylon 8, Bay Shore 4: Alex Jurzczak had three goals and two assists to lead North Babylon (7-5) in non-league. Cedric Raymond added three assists and one goal. Zakary Fox had a goal and an assist for Bay Shore (3-5-4) and Andrew Schaaf made eight saves.
Floyd 2, Sachem East 1: Jezai Kidd scored with 12 minutes left to lead Floyd (6-5-1) in non-league. Scott Eriksen added a goal and Dwight Blankenship made nine saves. Jack Deutsch scored and Gio Amesti made eight saves for Sachem East (3-6-1).
GIRLS SOCCER
Greenport/Southold/Mattituck 2, Miller Place 1: Cameron Stanton scored two goals, including a 35-yard strike with 24 minutes remaining to go up 2-0, leading Greenport/Southold/Mattituck (2-6-1) in Suffolk III on Thursday. Madison Smith had an assist and Haylie Dickerson made six saves. Sophia Ingenito had a goal and Mirabella Altebrando made seven saves for Miller Place (5-5-1).
Islip 1, Shoreham-Wading River 0: Emma Bowe scored on a free kick 25 minutes into the first half to lead Islip (10-0-2) in Suffolk III. Nicole Matute assisted on the goal. Peighton McKenna made seven saves. Morgan Lesiewicz made five saves for Shoreham-Wading River (8-3-2).
WEDNESDAY’S GAMES
Cold Spring Harbor 3, Mineola 2: Sadie Rosenblatt scored two goals and Megan Jasinski added a goal and an assist to lead Cold Spring Harbor (4-2-3) in Nassau AB-II. Marissa Krukowski made 13 saves for Mineola (2-4-1).
FIELD HOCKEY
West Islip 2, Half Hollow Hills 0: Sofia Raucci and Cadence Catalano each scored a goal to lead West Islip (7-6) in Suffolk I on Thursday. Damiana Beige made one save. Layla Greaves made nine saves for Half Hollow Hills (3-8).
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
West Hempstead 3, Locust Valley 0: Madison Cates had one kill, 17 assists and four aces to lead West Hempstead (5-4) to a 25-9, 25-21, 25-17 win in Nassau V on Thursday.
WEDNESDAY’S GAMES
Smithtown East 3, Half Hollow Hills East 1: Julia Cerullo had 10 digs, Alex Arroyo had 27 assists, and Sarah Moyer had 10 kills and four blocks to lead Smithtown East (12-0) to a 25-17, 25-16, 24-26, 25-13 win in Suffolk III.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Eastport-South Manor 3, East Islip 0: Ayden DesLauriers had 23 kills and 14 digs to lead Eastport-South Manor (9-1) to a 25-20, 25-15, 25-17 win in Suffolk I on Thursday. Ralph Betner had 32 assists.
BOYS GOLF
East Islip 9, Brentwood 0: Joe Schiano and Ethan Bernardos each shot an even par 36 on the Timber Point White Course to lead East Islip (3-5) in Suffolk V. The team shot a 199.