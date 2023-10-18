High school sports roundup

Paige Wygodzki beat Laura Alolayanka, 2-6, 6-4, 10-4, at first singles to lead St. Anthony’s to a 4-3 win over St. Francis Prep to claim the CHSAA girls tennis title on Monday. Faye Groman and Peighton McNulty beat Hanna Kim and Layla Kiliski, 6-1, 6-4, at first doubles for St. Anthony’s (8-1).

Bayport-Blue Point 7, Southold 0: Emilia Romano defeated Judith Anderson, 6-0, 6-0, in first singles to lead No. 1 Bayport-Blue Point over No. 5 Southold in the Suffolk Small Schools semifinals on Tuesday. Charlotte Volpe and Evie Romano beat Olivia Misiukiewicz and Anne Hayes in first doubles, 6-0, 6-0. Bayport-Blue Point (13-2) will host the winner of No. 2 Ross vs. No. 3 Shoreham-Wading River in the final at 4 p.m. Thursday. Southold finished 6-8.

Ward Melville 5, Kings Park 2: Lynelle Chernavsky defeated Mackenzie Clarke, 6-0, 6-0, at first singles to lead No. 7 Ward Melville over No. 10 Kings Park in the second round of the Suffolk Large Schools tournament. Zaina Khan and Sarah Wu defeated Gabby Koniecki and Shannon McDonagh at third doubles, 6-0, 6-2. Ward Melville (9-6) will face the winner of No. 2 Westhampton vs. No. 15 Northport in the quarterfinal at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Kings Park finished 8-4.

BOYS SOCCER

Smithtown East 2, North Babylon 1: Eldis Radoncic scored the winning goal with seven minutes remaining to lead Smithtown East (13-1-2) in Suffolk IV. Owen Caraftis added a goal. Kristian Gomez made nine saves for North Babylon (9-7).

Locust Valley 3, Clarke 0: Johnny Guillen had a goal and an assist to lead Locust Valley (13-0-1) in Nassau A East. Locust Valley secured its first conference title since 1990, according to coach Joseph Lee. Daniel Greene and Oscar Salinas each added a goal and Owen Pye made four saves. Bryan Araujo made eight saves for Clarke (0-10-1).

MONDAY’S GAMES

Half Hollow Hills West 1, Amityville 0: Ryan Levy scored off a free kick in the 27th minute to lead Half Hollow Hills West (8-6-2) in Suffolk VII. Marcus DeGregorio made three saves for Hills West, which clinched its 21st consecutive playoff berth. Israel Torres made two saves for Amityville (10-4-1).

GIRLS SOCCER

North Shore 1, Plainedge 0: Erin Lily La Rosa scored in the first half and Meredith Papiro made six saves to lead North Shore (4-2-4) in Nassau AB-I. Demetra Sideridis made seven saves for Plainedge (10-2-2).

MONDAY’S GAMES

Patchogue-Medford 1, Central Islip 0: Corinne Hack scored with 20 minutes left in the first half off an assist from Paige McGowan to lead Patchogue-Medford (9-3-2) in Suffolk I. Yaniese Williams made 10 saves for Central Islip (1-12-0).

Baldwin 1, Hicksville 0: Anna Wehr scored off an assist from Kaitlin Timmes in the 70th minute to lead Baldwin (5-2-5) in Nassau III. Dee Ikechukwu made seven saves. Maya Villatoro made five saves for Hicksville (3-9-2).

FIELD HOCKEY

East Meadow 3, Great Neck North 0: Anna Piccinone scored two goals and Lila Kies had a goal and an assist for East Meadow (8-1) in Nassau IV. Rebecca Kohanim made eight saves for Great Neck North.

MONDAY’S GAME

North Shore 1, Baldwin 0: Samantha Nelson scored in the first quarter and Danielle DeMillio made 12 saves to lead North Shore (3-8) in Nassau II. Angelina Feeney made 16 saves for Baldwin (2-7-2).

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

MONDAY’S GAME

Sewanhaka 3, Carey 2: Julian Silverio had 28 kills and 19 digs to lead Sewanhaka to a 27-25, 25-22, 21-25, 20-25, 15-12 win in Nassau II-D. Taimoor Tahir had 60 assists and 11 digs and Kenji Noda had 13 kills, 18 digs, 10 blocks and four aces for Sewanhaka (7-5).

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

MONDAY’S GAME

Lindenhurst 3, Copiague 2: Andie Fortmeyer had 13 kills, eight digs and five blocks to lead Lindenhurst (2-12) to a 25-16, 11-25, 25-13, 21-25, 25-8 win in Suffolk II. Adela Marques added 27 assists.